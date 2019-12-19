* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Shannon Cox is a local musician who plays anywhere from 140 to 150 performances every year. He can been seen performing with the Black Diamond Band, solo acoustic shows as well as with other performers in the industry.

Cox said he loves to bring friends out with him for his acoustic shows as a way to enhance the performance and give the audience more of a variety.

"I think it makes the show better," Cox said. "I don't want to hear myself for that long. Like if I bring Kelsey (D'Amico), she adds the girls songs to the set and of course the girls always like that because it gives them their favorite songs and stuff to listen to."

Cox said he also loves to play with Eric Thompson who is in Black Diamond Band as well as plays duo shows with Cox.

"I've never heard anyone play (harmonica) like he (Thompson) does," Cox said. "He has taken that to a whole different level and he's only been playing for about six and a half years. He works at it hard, he really does."

As well as, Thompson and D'Amico, Cox plays duo performances with Ben Turnbough.

Cox said Black Diamond Band plays one or two shows a month together. Black Diamond Band is made up of Cox on guitar and vocals, Thompson on harmonica and vocals, Mike Tawfall as lead guitarist and sound, Travis on bass with Brad Goodwin and Buck Jackson on drums.

The band performed with Granger Smith and Ashley McBride when they came to Farmington in May of 2018.

Cox said that night was a lot of fun for the band. He said McBride and Smith were true professionals and he learned a lot from the experience they brought with them.

"I would love to be able to do that again I really would," Cox said. "I learned I need to loosen up more because we got on my Facebook live, me and Ashley did, and I was so nervous I couldn't even talk and she was just rolling with it."

Cox began playing guitar at the age of 12 and said his love and interest in music came from his mother and father who both played.

"They took me everywhere and places so I could jam," Cox said. "They used to take me over to Tall Timbers that's when I started learning."

Cox said when the night would end at Tall Timbers his parents would invite some of the musicians over to the house where they would then have a jam session.

Other than jam sessions where Cox would play with other musicians he did not take to the stage until he was around the age of 14 or 15 when he played a birthday party at the Catholic Church in Fredericktown.

"We played over here at the Catholic school in the auditorium, the lunch room, here in Fredericktown," Cox said. "They had a birthday party and I remember we practiced all morning for that party."

Cox said this was his actual first show he felt like he had to put on where as the rest up until then were just for fun.

"I had never sand in front of anybody and I had to sing," Cox said. "I'm glad there's no recording. I'm not sure what that would have been like."

Since he picked up that guitar at 12 Cox has spent the last 34 years building his skills, traveling to gigs, and making connections along the way.

"I meet a lot of nice people and I get to go to a lot of places," Cox said. "It has taken me a lot of places I probably wouldn't have gotten to go if it hadn't been for music."

In June of 2015, Cox performed at the Grand Ole Opry with the bluegrass group Cedar Hill during Vince Gill's segment. The last few years he has been playing locally as well as in Minnesota, Wisconsin and just last weekend he performed with Kelsey D'Amico at Alan Jackson's Good Time Bar and Grill and the Music City Bar and Grill in Nashville.

Cox has little time for anything else but he does not seem to mind as he shares his love of music with his son's Ethan and Carter. Cox said Carter who is now in his terrible twos has the music gene in him as he tries to sing along with his cartoons and match the notes along the way.

"My boy, Ethan, played for a long time for Black Diamond, the first five years it was together," Cox said. "He's a great little drummer."

It's easy to see that Cox is sharing the love of music with his children in the same way his parents did with him. Carter often makes cameos during Tunes Tuesdays on the Shannon Cox Music Facebook page.

Shortly after Carter's birth many tuned in weekly to watch and listen as Cox would play lullabies and sing to his newest son.

Cox said he is going to try and get Carter back on a video with him soon but that he is at the age where he'd rather grab the make and guitar strings and it is nearly impossible to get him to do anything right now.

Cox attempts to do a Facebook Live event on Tuesdays around 6 p.m. The event gives fans an opportunity to request songs, both original and covers, as well as ask questions.

"It's just to get the music out there and share the page with the community," Cox said. "I'm trying to stay active. They can ask questions or request music whatever they want."

Cox said his favorite original songs are Tin Mine and Weekend Dad because they both resonate with him with a personal connection.

"I get as many requests for Weekend Dad as I do for Tin Mine because people are going through that," Cox said.

Right now Tin Mine can be found on iTunes, Spotify and other streaming services and he hopes to have more available for purchase soon. Until then catch Shannon Cox or the Black Diamond Band playing around the area.

Cox said he hopes to get back into writing music as he has ideas in his head its just a matter of sitting down and taking the time to put them together.

"A few things are starting to open up here and there," Cox said. "I'm starting to get attention at two or three places so I'm probably needing to get back."

Cox said he does have songs coming his way from several Nashville songwriters and he feels honored to be trusted to perform other artists songs.

"One I've got recorded and I've got another they've sent me," Cox said. "It's kind of a cross over between a George Strait style and a modern country sound."

Shannon Cox will be playing at 6 p.m, Dec. 21 at Hubs Pub in Bonne Terre before the Zach Rushing Comedy Show, from 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 27 at Hubs Pub in Bonne Terre, and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dec. 31 at the Twin Eagle Lake NYE Party in Potosi. The Black Diamond Band will be performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Dec. 28 at Game Six in St. Louis.

Following Shannon Cox Music on Facebook for up to date information on scheduled performances and to catch a Tunes Tuesday live event.