Many public campgrounds closing

Candy Hente, executive director of Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said she understands the need for extreme caution at this point in the pandemic, even as she worries about how it will affect area businesses.

“Obviously, the coronavirus is going to have a staggering effect on our economy,” she said. “We’re encouraging businesses to come up with their own solutions, and to think about doing business differently. We’re inviting them to take this time to reassess how they’re operating, maybe switching to an online format or offering services differently, and we’re providing webinars on how their businesses can make that switch, while their doors are closed.”

Regarding the park system that proliferates through the region, Hente said while the partial closure of the campgrounds is a disappointing sign of COVID-19’s far-reaching effects, she and others are grateful the parks are still open for brief breaks from quarantine.

“I’m glad the day use areas are still open, I think it’s going to be very important to us as the days and weeks of quarantine pass,” she said. “With social distancing, at least we can still go outside and enjoy beautiful scenery and weather, hiking, family picnics.”