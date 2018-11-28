Try 1 month for 99¢

Nashville recording artist Darla McFadden will be appearing in concert at 9 a.m. Sunday at Bismarck United Methodist Church and 11 a.m. at Caledonia United Methodist Church.

The public is invited to attend the free program of encouraging music and personal testimony.

"Darla's life experiences have led her to develop a ministry that is heartfelt and sincere," said Pastor Rick Lasley. "Her ability to speak to the broken spirit and understand the pain is a gift she shares from her heart. Darla has a gift of empathy and understanding that shine to all who have had the opportunity to hear her music or experience her ministry in person."

According to McFadden, in her 26 years of ministry, she has pursued her calling all over the United States. Her latest project, "Hope," is packed with "life-changing lyrics," and "has secured her position in the industry."

"Darla's innocent, soothing vocal approach is winning the hearts of fans across the country," Lasley said. "Her testimony reminds us all that God will bring us through the toughest of life’s experiences to become a living example of His peace and love."

Bismarck United Methodist Church is located at 906 Mulberry in Bismarck. Caledonia United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Main and Alexander in Caledonia. For more information, contact Pastor Lasley at 573-315-1671.

