MDC addresses Pickle Springs parking

“We talked about widening the road and angled parking, the road foreman and I went out and looked, and it would be hard to do because the property is about two foot higher than what the road is and cutting it and getting it reditched [would be difficult].”

Jeffries noted that he is unsure what sort of design the MDC was looking at and explained that there are certain rules that the county and state has to follow that a landowner doesn’t have to follow, and that might be part of the issue.

“Part of that area is a natural area and is subject to maintaining that very high quality where you can’t destroy it or alter it or change it, so that’s likely influencing the design of that future parking lot,” he said.

Nelson said that he and the road foreman was out there on a Tuesday morning and there were 12-15 people at 9 a.m.

Nelson stressed to Jeffries that if the county can use their trucks to help with the construction to expedite the process, something they have done for another project, they would be glad to do it.

Jeffries also said that it wasn’t the case that the MDC has a policy of requiring two parking lots be closed before expanding or creating a new one.