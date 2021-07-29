Mega-monster Baby Boomers concert next weekend

White said the music was “really challenging to do correctly for the audience. The concert — and now the whole series of concerts — has always been deemed a gift to our great community in which we live. It’s the real reason why we keep doing it year after year.”

For a brand-new theater with 750 seats that many people were still not even aware that it existed, about 300 attendees made it to the first Baby Boomers concert.

“I don’t think any of them knew what to expect, but the performers came through, the crowd loved it, and I think were amazed that this was all created locally,” said White.

He said the concert was extremely satisfying, exhausting yet successful for what the group had set out to do.

The next few days were abuzz with phone calls, emails and notes asking for the group to do the concert again. Many expressed their regret for not attending the concert. Unfortunately, most out-of-town performers had already returned home and many local musicians could not because of other obligations. In fact, this concert date had been on the musicians’ calendars for months before the event.