Mega-monster Baby Boomers concert next weekend

It was 18 years ago when the event first began. It’s now grown from a one-third-full theater event to the mega-monster sold-out performances annual event that it is today.
The Baby Boomer Reunion Concert was created in 2003 after the completion of building Farmington's Centene Center.
As Dr. Kevin White was given a tour of the brand-new theater, he suggested to then-Director Bill Towler that a special event should be the first to open the doors of the facility.
“This was the beautiful Centene Center, which we are fortunate to have today,” said White. “I was knocked out by the facility and so glad that something of this size and quality had finally come to St. Francois County.”
White said he suggested a concert made up of talented local musicians from all styles of music and musical backgrounds with only two criteria — the performers were living locally or raised in the community in their youth and that they were exceptional at whatever style of music they performed.
Towler liked the idea, and the pair collaborated a few more times to come up with the first concert theme.
For this first event, they came up with about 75 vocalists and instrumentalists and chose the music of the group Chicago due to the well-known group’s versatility.
Chicago’s music varies from song to song, including their lead vocal work by high, middle and lower voices and impressive vocal harmonies; challenging rhythm section parts; and tremendous horn writing.
“Most of all, they had many, many hits during pop music’s most competitive time,” said White. “You do not hear their music performed live very much — unless you go to see an actual Chicago concert — because of the high musicianship, flexibility and ‘chops’ needed to deliver it to an audience.”
The next step was pairing musicians on the various songs, regardless of their musical backgrounds. They created unusual pairings such as bar musicians with church musicians, band directors with choral directors, country musicians with classically trained musicians, and so on.
White took on the challenge to ensure every one of the 25 Chicago hit songs sounded precisely like the original singles and album cuts.
“It was then that I figured the only way this was going to happen was for me to sit down and transcribe every part of every song from those early recordings,” said White.
For those who do not already know, original music is never available for purchase, even online. In the rare occurrence that it is, White has found the music to have errors and shortcuts, or “watering down the material.”
This transcribing process took White nearly three months of all-day listening and writing sessions, followed by more time in mixing and matching all of the musicians. He made CDs and hard copies of the music for which he assigned to each performer. Afterward, White hand-delivered these packages of music to all local performers and mailed the rest to those who lived out-of-state.
When they received their music, the performers listened to the original audio so they could prepare for the one — yes, one — rehearsal in which all participated in the night before the actual concert.
Fortunately, White is able to convert and then email digital music files to the most recent Baby Boomer performers.
The first Baby Boomers concert was set for the first full weekend of August 2003. The musicians were treated to a special dinner provided by the Centene Center about an hour before the 6 p.m. practice. Now, this has become an annual tradition. This was also the evening when 75 musicians met, many for the first time.
Because this endeavor had never happened before, there were several things to work out, including logistics, sound, actual rehearsal time, and more.
“We somehow got everybody through it, even though it was 2 a.m. when we completed the marathon,” said White.
The concert took place the next night, and everyone was excited to perform together in “this weird but enjoyable manner.”
White said the music was “really challenging to do correctly for the audience. The concert — and now the whole series of concerts — has always been deemed a gift to our great community in which we live. It’s the real reason why we keep doing it year after year.”
For a brand-new theater with 750 seats that many people were still not even aware that it existed, about 300 attendees made it to the first Baby Boomers concert.
“I don’t think any of them knew what to expect, but the performers came through, the crowd loved it, and I think were amazed that this was all created locally,” said White.
He said the concert was extremely satisfying, exhausting yet successful for what the group had set out to do.
The next few days were abuzz with phone calls, emails and notes asking for the group to do the concert again. Many expressed their regret for not attending the concert. Unfortunately, most out-of-town performers had already returned home and many local musicians could not because of other obligations. In fact, this concert date had been on the musicians’ calendars for months before the event.
“With all this positive feedback for the musicians and the venue, Mr. Towler and I decided to announce that we would do the same type of event next year at the same time,” said White.
Fast forward 19 years later to the current 2021 Baby Boomers Reunion Concert. This year’s concert — “The Battle of the Sexes!” — is set for Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and on sale at the civic center.
The annual concert is now regulated to 50 exceptional musicians with a long “waiting list.”
According to White, after completing a Baby Boomer concert, all 50 musicians are asked if they would like to retain their position. A large majority of them do, but sometimes there are events where a performer is moving to another state or conflict with a job and cannot continue. When this happens, White refers to his long list of possibilities to fill that particular role with a musician of the same skill set.
To date, a few musicians have performed in the Baby Boomer concerts since the first event: Kurt Bauche, Alan Berry, Doug Berry, Steve Berry, Marilyn Berry, Brad Glore, Mike Goldsmith, Phil Hoffman, Sarah Hogan, Chris Howard, John Lodholtz, Colleen Mitchell, Bob Monks, Kevin Pearce, Dan Schunks, Austin Sikes, Shane Verges and Kevin White.
“Every year we incorporate a new theme that is fun and will provide us with a song list that contains a great deal of musical variety,” he said. “We are always looking for a theme that will literally give us something for each of the audience members who come to see and listen to us.”
Each concert — performed annually during the first weekend in August — has a different theme and song list.
According to White, each song must have entered the 30-year Baby Boomer period from 1955, the year the pop charts began, through 1984. Although there are a few exceptions, the musicians attempt to steer clear of any song that has been performed in recent Baby Boomer concerts to keep material “fresh” for the patrons.
As for tickets, they are reserved and go on sale the first day of July at 8 a.m. Many people line up hours before to get tickets, so the civic center does not take phone orders for tickets until 11 a.m. Although tickets are on sale until the performances, about two-thirds of all three performances are sold in the first few days of July.
“We do the show as a gift to our community and it has become quite the family reunion atmosphere each August,” said White.
The annual Baby Boomer schedule now has all musicians together on Thursday evening for the dinner and mega-rehearsal, followed by full performances on Friday and Saturday evenings and a Saturday matinee.
“Everyone is dead and exhausted by Sunday because the show is enormous,” said White. “But we part our separate ways, and everyone is always happy to return again the following year.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal