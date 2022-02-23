'Midsummer' to brighten winter

“Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind.”

These words are found in one of the most famous and widely performed plays. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” written by William Shakespeare around 1595, has five acts and includes themes of love and jealousy.

The play takes the stage at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater Feb. 24-26 at 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at mafinearts.org. This performance is the second theatrical production for the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, a non-profit partner to MAC which took over productions after the community college dissolved its theatre curriculum due to cutbacks a year ago.

The comedy involves four lovers who become entwined in an argument between the king and queen of the fairies, caught up in a dispute of magical proportions. The play is set in Athens.

It’s the story of Theseus, duke of Athens, who plans to marry Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons, with a four-day festival. Demetrius is engaged to Hermia, but she loves Lysander. Helena loves Demetrius.

There are multiple subplots that revolve around a marriage, many misunderstandings and much confusion mixed in.

Jason Carr, theatre director for MAFAA, is co-directing this production with Ian Miller.

Miller has appeared in many local productions, including “Godspell,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “The Music Man.” He was also part of the Mineral Area College Little Theatre Guild.

Miller said he has thoroughly enjoyed working with this cast.

“I could not have asked for a better cast,” said Miller. “Their talent, passion and boundless energy have brought Shakespeare’s hilarious comedy truly to life and has far exceeded what I could have dreamt of.”

Carr said Miller “is brilliant when it comes to anything Shakespeare,” so he’s been thrilled to work with him on this production.

The pair have spent the last several weeks working with the cast of 17 members and 15 children in non-speaking roles who play fairies popping up throughout the show.

The cast includes Theseus (Josh Ward), Hippolyta (Mikayla Watkins), Philostrate (Jennifer Stokes), Egeus (Zachary Dollar), Lysander (Joseph Govreau), Hermia (Kaity Conaway), Demetrius (Maxwell Klepper) Helena (Gina Gerstenecker), Bottom (Zach Dane), Quince (Courtlyn Dane), Flute (Josh Obenhaus), Starveling (Sam Konzelmann), Snug (Sophie Haferkamp), Snout (Riley Heady), Puck (Grace Miller), Maggie Newstead-Adams (Titania), Oberon (Ashton Dane), Mustard Seed (Michael Cantrell), Mote (Juli Klepper), Peasblossom (Faith Smothers), Cobweb (Ashlyn Webb) Lords & Attendants (Stephanie Seise, Leah Hale, Pamela Marker, Zabien Gusman, Aubry Hancock) and the Fairies (Molly Clauser, Abbi Rose Kahn, Parker Kekec, Ella Kekec, Cadence Kekec, Ashe Gratton, Claire Francis, Tabitha Lynch, Cadence Elders, Kendra Ward, Selah Martin, Kian Garrity, Trenton Kelly, Jojo Soltys, Katera Corcoran, Lexie Eaton).

“This cast is very young and super-talented,” said Carr. “Seeing these performers develop and blossom is such an amazing feeling.”

Backstage crew includes Rachel St. Pierre as stage manager and Taylor Braswell, Mya Sellers and Kydyn Harper as stagehands/tech crew.

MAFAA’s next production will be “Seussical the Musical.” Auditions for that performance take place Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m., with production May 4-7.

“Beauty and the Beast” takes place after that, with tryouts on May 22 at 2 p.m. Performances for that production take place at Farmington’s Centene Center July 20-23.

For questions regarding MAFAA’s theater productions, contact Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com.

Pamela Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal.

