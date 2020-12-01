Miracles on Main Street comes to Madison County Saturday

The Madison County Miracles on Main Street event will be 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday on the four main streets around the courthouse square in Fredericktown.
The free event will include pictures with Santa, stocking decorating, and a return visit from Santa's reindeer Prancer.
Prancer was new to the event last year and has agreed to make the journey from the North Pole once again to share his holiday magic with everyone. Come by Tis the Season from 2 to 4 p.m. to meet the live reindeer.
In order to keep Santa safe, so he will be able to deliver presents on Christmas Eve, he will be visiting with the children from behind the big glass window at Statler Realty.
Event Organizer Tara Hale said this setup will allow Santa to wish everyone a Merry Christmas from his protected shelter.
"He will be waving, blowing kisses and giving high-fives through the window," Organizer April Sarakas said. "Kids can bring their wish list on a piece of paper for Santa to read and parents are welcome to take their own pictures."
There will be markings showing designated family spots to stand to visit with Santa in front of Statler Realty from 3 to 5 p.m.
Santa's Sleigh and Polar Express have been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Sarakas said due to the large number of people that ride together on each ride, it was impossible to properly social distance. She said they are hoping to keep the carriage rides available.
"We have made some changes this year due to COVID," Sarakas said. "We have removed a few activities where social distancing is near impossible, such as face painting and the bounce house."
Vendors will still be set up along the main streets. Sarakas said they will just be spread out a little more this year allowing for at least six feet between each booth.
"Don't forget to take a drive through Azalea Park and see Light Up Azalea Park," Sarakas said. "This is a great way to enjoy Miracles on Main Street while staying in your own vehicle and social distancing."
Sarakas said they would like to remind everyone to please follow the CDC's recommended guidelines for social distancing during the event.
"The Christmas parade (at 6 p.m.) will appeal to the kids and the kids at heart," Hale said. "Of course it wouldn’t be Christmas cheer without good ole St. Nick. For the festive hometown parade, Santa will be at the tail end of our Parade of Lights in his sleigh."
Hale said the parade has been a long-standing tradition and continues to keep getting better every year.
The parade will start at Tis the Season continuing up to New Era Bank then take a left on East Main St., around the courthouse onto West Main St., then a left on Park Dr. and a left onto West College Ave.
The event is full of floats created by local people, businesses and organizations and is always a spectacular sight.
The group organizing the event would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers for helping make the event possible especially Lisa Howard, Danetta Howard, April Sarakas and Tara Hale for spending countless hours organizing the free family fun.
"The community of Fredericktown has a way of coming together and supporting each other," Sarakas said. "This pride makes these events possible for our children and is why we call it 'Miracles' on Main Street. This event is a way for children to make memories and spark their imaginations in their own hometown."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
