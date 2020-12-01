Miracles on Main Street comes to Madison County Saturday

Sarakas said due to the large number of people that ride together on each ride, it was impossible to properly social distance. She said they are hoping to keep the carriage rides available.

"We have made some changes this year due to COVID," Sarakas said. "We have removed a few activities where social distancing is near impossible, such as face painting and the bounce house."

Vendors will still be set up along the main streets. Sarakas said they will just be spread out a little more this year allowing for at least six feet between each booth.

"Don't forget to take a drive through Azalea Park and see Light Up Azalea Park," Sarakas said. "This is a great way to enjoy Miracles on Main Street while staying in your own vehicle and social distancing."

Sarakas said they would like to remind everyone to please follow the CDC's recommended guidelines for social distancing during the event.

"The Christmas parade (at 6 p.m.) will appeal to the kids and the kids at heart," Hale said. "Of course it wouldn’t be Christmas cheer without good ole St. Nick. For the festive hometown parade, Santa will be at the tail end of our Parade of Lights in his sleigh."