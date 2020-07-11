Missouri-Illinois Railroad, Lead Belt line featured in new book

Duckworth said he is a second-generation rail worker, having done stints in Texas, Kansas, and in Herculaneum, Ste. Genevieve and St. Louis before Missouri Pacific merged with Union Pacific and he got moved to Omaha. He retired as senior director of e-commerce, but over the course of his career, he worked in a variety of railroad positions.

You can check out the narration of his long and varied railroad career—including how he lost the tip of his finger in the first year — on the MPHS website, http://www.mopac.org/the-mopac-legacy/mopac-s-legacy/87-charlie-duckworth-wip.

“When you work with a company for 38 years, you amass quite a few job titles,” he said.

And an interest in the history of the railroads. The routes, the mergers, the legal skirmishes, the wrecks, the operations, all of it impacting the course of American culture and commerce.

“It’s the way the country was formed at the turn of the century,” Duckworth said. “You wouldn’t have Bismarck or Herculaneum without the railroad. Or, you may have an interest in it because you had relatives who worked for the railroad. It’s a major function and a major part of history.”