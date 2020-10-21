'Monsters and Bigfoot' released

“I suffer from a seizure disorder," she said. "We have another producer who is quite dyslexic, and another producer who suffered a spinal injury in his youth and is a quadriplegic. We used to laugh about the ‘handi-capable’ crew we had and not letting our ‘disabilities’ hold us back.”

According to Koehler, comedies are Motion Dog’s first love, but the production company is moving into other genres.

“We’re starting to expand into more things, like the documentary ‘Freedom from Venezuela’ and we are currently in production on a thriller,” she said. “We’re hoping to expand our repertoire into other areas of entertainment.”

The feedback so far has been positive — something Koehler believes will continue as the film reaches a wider audience over time.

“We’ve received messages from area people talking about how well they thought it looked," she said. "They couldn’t even imagine it was made locally and how funny they thought it was,” she said. “They love how it seems we don’t take any of this seriously. Obviously we do, otherwise, it wouldn’t look the way it does.