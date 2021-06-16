Moses Austin Festival begins Thursday

The 32nd Annual Moses Austin Festival will look a little different this year than in previous years, but one thing remains the same — Potosi is ready to entertain the crowds for a long weekend and show them a good time, all in a city forefather’s name.

With the exception of the Billy Joe Boyer Memorial Car Show on Friday — that’s at Moore’s Funeral Home parking lot, not far away from the Presbyterian Cemetery gravesite of the festival’s namesake — the big party is set to take place Thursday through Saturday at the Potosi Lions Fairgrounds off Highway 185, starting with Show Me Amusements’ carnival rides.

Kris Richards, owner and publisher of the Independent Journal of Washington County, is one of the original organizers of the festival, and said with COVID-19 still lingering, spreading out at the fairgrounds seemed to be a wise precaution.

“It’s all about consideration for other folks’ feelings, and having it at the fairgrounds should allow us all to spread out a bit more, maybe let grandma and grandpa still come, if they were concerned about crowds in the streets,” he said. “Plus, this way we don’t have to block off any streets, which is nice.”