Moses Austin Festival begins Thursday

The 32nd Annual Moses Austin Festival will look a little different this year than in previous years, but one thing remains the same — Potosi is ready to entertain the crowds for a long weekend and show them a good time, all in a city forefather’s name.
With the exception of the Billy Joe Boyer Memorial Car Show on Friday — that’s at Moore’s Funeral Home parking lot, not far away from the Presbyterian Cemetery gravesite of the festival’s namesake — the big party is set to take place Thursday through Saturday at the Potosi Lions Fairgrounds off Highway 185, starting with Show Me Amusements’ carnival rides.
Kris Richards, owner and publisher of the Independent Journal of Washington County, is one of the original organizers of the festival, and said with COVID-19 still lingering, spreading out at the fairgrounds seemed to be a wise precaution.
“It’s all about consideration for other folks’ feelings, and having it at the fairgrounds should allow us all to spread out a bit more, maybe let grandma and grandpa still come, if they were concerned about crowds in the streets,” he said. “Plus, this way we don’t have to block off any streets, which is nice.”
Richards said Thursday night is officially christened “Carnival Night,” with daring rides by Show Me Amusements and tasty fair food by Potosi Lions Club. No admission is charged to get into the fairgrounds.
The next evening, Friday, with the rides still tilting and whirling at the fairgrounds, the Billy Joe Boyer Memorial Car Show will start after the 6 p.m. parade of cars. The late Billy Joe Boyer’s beautiful 1950s sedan he’d been renovating – and his family and friends finished restoring after death — is the show’s centerpiece. The parade of amazing cars takes off from Red Wing parking lot, travels west on High Street and will eventually park on the streets downtown around Moore Funeral Home: North Missouri Street, Clark Street and North Mine Street. Richards said last year, 57 cars entered the show.
Other than the car show and parade, everything else is running at the Potosi Lions Club Fairgrounds. On Friday and Saturday, vendors, concessioners and crafters will have their booths set up and the air will be filled with the sound of music and the smells of fair food.
Richards said in addition to the new location for most of the Moses Austin Festival, a new event has been added, and he’s excited about it.
“Saturday, at 9 a.m., we’re having a 4H and FFA Prospect Show, where kids who plan on showing their steers and animals at the county fair August 4-7 can get some practice on their show skills,” he said. “Jim Reed at the Farm Bureau has come up with some awards and prizes, which is pretty cool.”
At about noon on Saturday, a cornhole tournament is being planned, along with a beer garden run by Twin Eagle Lake Store.
Richards said unlike years before, the emphasis will be on the carnival nature of the festival, with the usual historical attractions and events taking a back seat.
“It seemed like this year, we just needed to be able to spread out at the fairground and have fun, after what we experienced (with the pandemic) last year,” he said.
Moses Austin was born in Connecticut in 1761, but traveled to Missouri in 1798 – to Potosi’s original settlement, Mine Au Breton to make his fortune in lead mining, having been led there by Ste. Genevieve business tycoon Commandant Francois Valle.
He had periods of boom and bust, and ultimately died with the unrealized dream of leading 300 families to colonize Texas. On his deathbed in Herculaneum, he decreed his son, Stephen, should realize his plans someday. After long journeys, Indian conflicts and a bit of bureaucratic wrangling, Stephen was successful. The Lone Star State’s capital was named after him.
