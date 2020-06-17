Moses Austin Festival returns ... with some changes

The Moses Austin Heritage Festival will take place as scheduled on Friday and Saturday in downtown Potosi. But there will be a few changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Festival organizer Chris Richards said they have been working with the health department while planning the event and will have hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer available for community members. With the event taking place in downtown Potosi, they are able to spread vendors out along the streets so none of the booths are too close to one another.
“I’m glad we have the opportunity,” Richards said. “I think everybody is ready to do something.”
Richards is encouraging people to come out if they feel comfortable. He is recommending attendees bring a blanket or chairs and grab a spot.
“You find a shade tree out here in the old downtown,” Richards said. “You can find some place to sit and you don’t have to be right next to anybody. You can be there with your family.”
The Billy Joe Boyer Memorial Cruise-In Parade and Car Show will kick off the event at 6 p.m. on Friday. If it’s raining, it will take place on Saturday.
Richards renamed the parade and car show after good friend Billy Joe Boyer, who was instrumental in starting the event five years ago. Boyer passed away in October.
Vendors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the traditional parade downtown at 11 a.m. starts a full day of festivities.
“We’ve got some vendors that want to get out and do something and we’ve got people who want to get out and do something,” Richards said. “So I’m hoping we will have a good day.”
Unlike in years past, there will be no candy or other items thrown during the parade. Participants will be able to hand things out and it will be up to those attending to decide if they want to take them, according to Richards.
Normally there is an opening ceremony at the courthouse that involves veterans, but Richards said they are going to skip that this year just be on the safe side. The veterans will lead the parade instead, so they still get recognition.
“Most of our veteran are getting older,” Richards explained. “We just don’t want to put them at an additional risk if it’s not needed.”
Ben Turnbough will play music in the afternoon on the lawn of the Banta House and Jimmy Gilliam and Christian Crossroads will play at Heritage Park.
There will be no events taking place inside, Richards said. The historic houses like the Banta House will not be open for tours. The historical society will also not be baking bread in the outside oven like the members normally do.
There will also be a kids area with games and entertainment, cultural exhibits and displays, crafts that will be demonstrated, and vendors for shopping and food.
“We’ll have a little music,” Richards added. “We’ll have a little food. And hopefully we can have some fun.”
The festival is scheduled to end around 4 p.m. with a flag retirement ceremony around 4:30 or 5 p.m.
Richards was determined to have the festival this year in honor of Boyer and Janelle Cole, who passed away in April and has helped out with the festival for all 30 years.
“I wanted to go ahead and have this thing for them,” Richards added. “That was just kind of how I felt about it. I miss both of those folks … they were very good friends and very community-oriented.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
