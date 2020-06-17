Moses Austin Festival returns ... with some changes

Vendors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the traditional parade downtown at 11 a.m. starts a full day of festivities.

“We’ve got some vendors that want to get out and do something and we’ve got people who want to get out and do something,” Richards said. “So I’m hoping we will have a good day.”

Unlike in years past, there will be no candy or other items thrown during the parade. Participants will be able to hand things out and it will be up to those attending to decide if they want to take them, according to Richards.

Normally there is an opening ceremony at the courthouse that involves veterans, but Richards said they are going to skip that this year just be on the safe side. The veterans will lead the parade instead, so they still get recognition.

“Most of our veteran are getting older,” Richards explained. “We just don’t want to put them at an additional risk if it’s not needed.”

Ben Turnbough will play music in the afternoon on the lawn of the Banta House and Jimmy Gilliam and Christian Crossroads will play at Heritage Park.