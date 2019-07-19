The 25th annual Big River Chautauqua, themed “Thanks for the Memories,” is well underway with an appearance by “Walter Cronkite" tonight.
Thursday night’s appearance by “Bob Hope,” portrayed by scholar Bill Worley, brought a good-sized crowd to hear all about the legendary comedian’s life and times. During the second night of the three-night event, Larry Bounds will portray Cronkite under the big Chautauqua tent behind Bonne Terre City Hall. As with every Chautauqua, admission is free, thanks to the generosity of local sponsors.
Concessions are available for purchase each night, and complimentary fans are given freely to audience members. Barbecue begins at 5:30 p.m., and guitarist Darren Thomas and the Chautauqua Singers will warm up the crowd at 6 p.m.
Bounds as Cronkite will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, although longtime Chautauqua volunteer Paul Williams said several dedicated Chautauqua fans tend to bring their own lawn chairs.
Williams is looking forward to the performance of Cronkite as Bounds impressed the crowd at last year’s event in a different character.
“How many of you were here last year and were enthralled by Houdini’s magic tricks?” he asked Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members gathered on Wednesday night. “We’re very pleased Larry has appeared again for us this year.”
Bounds said the focus of his performance tonight will be on Cronkite’s Missouri years, where he was born, raised, and had many of his radio jobs before he became a nationally renowned journalist and “America’s Most Trusted Man.”
When it came to history within the past 90 years, Cronkite had been at the forefront of it all, Bounds said.
“We could talk about the Pendergast machine in relation to Missouri and national history,” he said. “Then again, we could talk about Walter Cronkite and the Depression. Or we could talk about Walter Cronkite and World War II, when he participated in convoys under attack, and was the first journalist to report on the invasion of North Africa.”
Bounds said Cronkite was one of the foremost reporters during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, carrying the highest respect for the soldiers in the field.
“He flew in a flying fortress on a bombing mission, near the machine guns so he could see what the soldiers who manned the machine guns saw — bombs exploding around them, Messerschmitts everywhere. Later, when people called him brave because he was one of six journalists among 60 planes — 11 of which did not return — he insisted he wasn’t brave. He said he wasn’t brave, because he only went up once — the men to be honored were the soldiers who went up repeatedly, mission after mission.”
Bounds said by the time Cronkite died on July 17, 2009, he had met every president from Herbert Hoover to George W. Bush, not bad for a man with humble Missouri roots.
When not reading about the lives and works of America's most intriguing citizens, Bounds teaches AP English at Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, South Carolina. A member of Mensa, he holds a certificate from the National Board of Teaching and has 35 years of classroom experience.
Saturday night’s Chautauqua, same time, location and format, will feature Julia Child, portrayed by Karen Varunch of West Virginia.
Editor's Note: Due to our print deadline, we will run coverage of Bob Hope's performance in the weekend edition of the Daily Journal.
