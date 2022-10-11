Museum Learning Center celebrates National Fossil Day and more

The Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center has a busy October ahead, with multiple activities planned throughout the month, including a whole week to celebrate National Fossil Day on Wednesday.

Every Friday during the month of October visitors can enjoy fun and interactive activities at the museum. At 10:30 a.m. visitors can discover dinosaurs with a hands-on learning experience in the Hall of Giants. The Hall of Giants allows guests to experience the thrill of being up-close and personal with life-sized dinosaurs and discover the stories fossils can reveal about the past. At 1:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a video presentation on the history of the Missouri dinosaur during the “Show-Me-Dino” time slot. Also on Fridays, multiple guided tours will be available through the day.

The Missouri dinosaur is the Parrosaurus missourienis, a duck-billed dinosaur discovered in Bollinger County, near Glen Allen.

While National Fossil Day is Wednesday, the museum has plans for nearly every day of this week.

On Wednesday, in celebration of National Fossil Day, the museum will have a guest speaker, who has not been announced yet. This year marks the 13th anniversary of National Fossil Day, as it was celebrated first in 2010 as a fossil-focused day during Earth Science Week. This year’s event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thursday is Discovery Playdate. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., children ages 2-5 can enjoy a fun and interactive learning activity theme. This month’s theme for the play date revolves around fossils due to National Fossil Day. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and regular admission will apply. Children 5 and under are free.

Friday is the Discovering Dinosaurs exhibit, starting at 10:30 a.m. with the discovering dinosaurs, followed by a video presentation on the history of the Missouri dinosaur.

On Saturday and Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Missouri-St. Louis Professor Emeritus Michael Fix will be working to uncover the Missouri dinosaur, which will be uncovered piece by piece, bone by bone, at the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center.

The Museum Learning Center will also host a Vintage Tractor Display on Oct. 22 as part of the Rural Heritage Day in Ste. Genevieve.

On Oct. 26, the museum is allowing guests to bring in any fossils, rocks, teeth, bones, and more to get an expert’s opinion on what the item is, where the item came from, and when the item originated. This event starts at noon and end at 3 p.m.

Located at 360 Market Street in Ste. Genevieve, the museum can be contacted by phone at 573-883-3466, email at contact@stegenmuseum.org, online at stegenmuseum.org, or Facebook under Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features exhibits such as the Hall of Giants, ancient cultures gallery, and a gallery all about the history of Ste. Genevieve through the eyes of more than just the French.