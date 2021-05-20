Music and dancing to fill downtown Ironton this weekend

The beautiful gazebo stage in the Iron County Courthouse Square is one of Julia Dill’s favorite places to play music.
Dill and her husband, Justin, will get that chance this weekend during the Arcadia Valley Spring Mountain Music Festival. They will take the stage at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
They founded the local band Sweetwater Holler with members Bill Villmer, David Solomon, and Mike Ramsey, but they will be playing as an acoustic duo this weekend.
“I love how the Mountain Music Fest brings people together to enjoy music all day and keeps those traditions alive,” Julia Dill said. “You’ll hear festive, old-time music in the air throughout the day. The booths always have a lot of interesting things and the food is always great.”
The event is a bi-annual tradition in Ironton.
The festival returned in the fall after being cancelled last spring because of the pandemic.
The festival begins at 6 p.m. on Friday with pickers at the gazebo and around the courthouse square. At 8 p.m., there will street dance with music by the Dave Black Band.
The music continues on Saturday with Ozark Mountain Harmony at 10 a.m. The day concludes with another street dance from 8-10 p.m. with the band The Punches 50s Show.
There will also be a special area for pickers.
On top of the music, there will be food and craft vendors, plus artisan demonstrations and a family fun area for the kids.
Julia and Justin Dill have been playing music together since they met in 2006.
Their band plays a blend of rock, blues, and country. But she said their performance on Saturday will have more bluegrass, gospel, and folk songs, as well as fiddle tunes, and a lot of songs we just love.
“It is going to be so fun,” she added.
Julia Dill grew up playing harmonica and guitar and singing with her family.
“Growing up in the country, some of my best memories are from car rides with my family and the songs influenced a lot of my musical interests,” she said. “I’ll never forget the many trips to town riding in the truck with my grandpa while he sang, and my grandma, too.”
Her grandpa never played the radio, but sang Jim Reeves and Sons of the Pioneers and other favorites from his day.
“He had a wonderful voice,” she added.
Her mom continued the family tradition of singing while also introducing her to the Eagles, Tom Petty, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and others.
“She always had an acoustic guitar in the house, so I was strumming from a young age,” she continued. “It was her idea to get me guitar lessons.”
Her dad and grandpa both played the harmonica.
“I have a favorite memory of playing harmonica all the way to the state fair alongside my dad as a kid,” she said.
Justin Dill, who plays the fiddle and guitar, has been playing music since he was 10. At age 15, he was the youngest violinist to the join the Kirkwood Symphony Orchestra. He has won numerous fiddle contests in Missouri and Illinois.
The husband and wife duo have also performed in the bluegrass band Open Range and the country and southern rock band Smokey Lonesome, with platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Curtis Lance.
They have a year of performances ahead with Sweetwater Holler and those dates and locations can be found at https://www.sweetwaterholler.com/ or on Facebook.
The following bands will also be playing at the festival:
Dave Black Band
Dave Black, of Bonne Terre, and band mate Doug Berry have been playing music together for more than 30 years. Black plays the piano and Berry sings and plays the keyboard. Keith Barton is the other member who plays the steel guitar. They play a variety of music, including country, gospel, and 50s.
Ozark Mountain Harmony
Ozark Mountain Harmony is a bluegrass gospel group out of Fredericktown. The group includes Shannon Cox (lead guitar and vocals), David Hovis (mandolin and vocals), Erica Hovis (vocals), Lisa Crocker (vocals), Brad Crocker (bass and vocals), Jim Randolph (dobro), Steve Cox (banjo), and Michele Tyndall (rhythm guitar).
Po’Anna Bluegrass Band
The band was founded by Emalee Flatness. She plays fiddle and sings lead and harmony. Becca Ash joins in on the mandolin, Justus Ross on the guitar, and Joey Shann on the banjo and dobro. And all join in on vocals.
Whitewater Bluegrass of Missouri
The bluegrass band is out of Jackson and includes members George Dickerson on banjo, Rodney Eftink on mandolin, Dan Reno on lead guitar, Kevin Sigman on rhythm guitar, and Shawn Asmus on bass.
Dixie Union
Dixie Union, out of Rolla, plays a blend of bluegrass, gospel, ballads, crossover county, and polka. The band includes Dave Richardson on mandolin, tenor harmony, and lead vocals; Carol Richardson on rhythm guitar and lead vocals; John Francis on banjo, lead vocals, and baritone/bass harmonies; and Peter Price on upright bass and baritone harmony.
The Punches
The bluegrass gospel band is a family who hails from Fredericktown. Mom and Dad are Bruce and Bobette Punches. Son Owen plays the banjo and twins Emily and Brooke play the fiddle and dobro.
