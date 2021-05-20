Music and dancing to fill downtown Ironton this weekend

There will also be a special area for pickers.

On top of the music, there will be food and craft vendors, plus artisan demonstrations and a family fun area for the kids.

Julia and Justin Dill have been playing music together since they met in 2006.

Their band plays a blend of rock, blues, and country. But she said their performance on Saturday will have more bluegrass, gospel, and folk songs, as well as fiddle tunes, and a lot of songs we just love.

“It is going to be so fun,” she added.

Julia Dill grew up playing harmonica and guitar and singing with her family.

“Growing up in the country, some of my best memories are from car rides with my family and the songs influenced a lot of my musical interests,” she said. “I’ll never forget the many trips to town riding in the truck with my grandpa while he sang, and my grandma, too.”

Her grandpa never played the radio, but sang Jim Reeves and Sons of the Pioneers and other favorites from his day.

“He had a wonderful voice,” she added.

