Earth Mother Health Foods in Farmington will open its Native American Gallery and Museum on Friday.
Marylee Visnovske is the owner of Earth Mother Health Foods and a researcher on all things Native American.
“My mother was French and Indian,” she said. “Her whole family, we were brought up to be real proud of that Indian blood.”
Several figures in the museum represent her ancestors who were Native American, including her great-great-grandfather who was Indian and his French-Canadian wife and their three children.
“Her parents didn’t have anything to do with her again because she married an Indian,” she said.
Her great-grandmother started Visnovske’s family down the path of medicine, with several of her family later choosing the medical profession.
“She was the Indian granny doctor,” she said. “She was a midwife all over the Illinois territory.
"One of her sons became an MD, and they kind of doctored together. My uncle, he taught me all about the plants. Me and my husband both, we learned a lot from him. That’s what got me started on this, that’s what put me where I am today.”
Visnovske has plans to build on her past of working in some of the old homes in Ste. Genevieve where she would guide tours and offer historical information. She will have the museum open during the business hours that Earth Mother is open, and to be there in person on Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons to tell the stories that she has collected over the years from her family and others.
“When I’m here I will be talking,” she said. “Anytime of the week they will be welcome to come in and walk around.”
She has future plans to install a television and play videos of her telling the short stories for visitors to watch when she is unable to be there.
Also planned to be at the event and a presence at the museum over time is an Apache tribal member from Bismarck, Jorge Lechua.
“I’ve known Jorge for 25 years and he and I have done so many things together, he’s just a real good friend,” Visnovske said. “He was so good to me when my husband was sick. We’ve got a bond and friendship. I’m going to try to get him to be here part of the time to be with me. He makes Indian things. I’m hoping maybe on Fridays or Saturdays to have him set up a table and make some of his things. I hope to have it open like Thursday, Friday, and Saturday afternoons.”
Although known to be Native American, Visnovske cannot document which tribe her ancestor was from. There are hints in her historical artifacts that they are likely to be Cherokee.
“A lot of our history is hand-me-down history,” she said. “If it wasn’t for hand-me-down history, we wouldn’t know half of what went on in this country.”
With her research on all things Native American, Visnovske has items in her museum that represent leaders of other tribes as well.
“It’s not going to be all about just my heritage,” she said. “My heritage is why I have a longing to learn everything I can about it. I will go from tribe to tribe. I’ve learned a lot about the Osage. Every few months I will switch to another tribe of Indians to give honor to all Native Americans.”
The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday followed by a celebration from 1-4 p.m.
