The Second Annual North County Big Band Dinner and Dance is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at North County High School. 

Performances will be by the North County Jazz Bands and Jazz Combo. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Proceeds will help with the purchase of guitars for the band's new guitar class that started this semester.

In addition to buffet dinner, the North County Band Boosters will have a hot chocolate bar and S'mores Bar set up. There will be a 50/50 drawing and attendance prizes.

Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Jeanne Spradling at 573-631-0428 or email jeannesue1970@gmail.com.

