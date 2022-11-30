NCHS presents 'Pop Goes the Weasel' this weekend

North County High School students will perform “Pop Goes the Weasel,” a World War II-era mystery, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. in the auditorium.

The school is located on Raider Road in Bonne Terre. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children.

The plot of the play revolves around a mysterious saboteur. Winnie Wynn opens her home to two children whose father is fighting overseas, as well as to her own two grandchildren whose parents are also abroad, doing their part.

But what looks to be a peaceful New England summer for the family takes a dark turn when a body is discovered behind Winnie’s house. Mistrust abounds when the sheriff makes it known that the motive might have to do with a rumored saboteur targeting the local power plant. And while the sheriff tries to determine the connections among the killer, the saboteur, and a spy known as “the Weasel,” everyone else begins to suspect that the enemy is someone uncomfortably close to home. (The play is produced with Pioneer Drama Service.)

Kelly Gentry, theatre instructor, said the play was chosen because she and the students wanted a fun, interesting play that would be engaging for all who watch it.

“It's a fun guessing game for the audience, as they can try to figure out who the mysterious saboteur, known as ‘the Weasel,’ really is," she said.

The cast includes the following students and their roles: Janie Parks as Maura Flannigan; Lexie Hardy as Leon Flannigan; Hannah Hale as Winnie Wynn; Emma Richards as Gilly Wynn; Emma LaBrot as Charlotte Wynn; Keelan Lovellette as Raul Vedkurt; Cencio Bonvicino as Freddy Miller; Shelby Minchew as Sheriff Lovell; Maddie Henson as Rhonnie Rogers; Abigail Kahn as Blondie Booth; Kimberley Wells as Jane Perkins; and Kaylynn Barton as the Radio Announcer.

The backstage crew includes Lights, Josephine Carducci and Allie Burns; Stagehands, Kaylee Cavins, Jasmine Gidron, Jorgia Losh, Emalee Fortner, and Jessica Temple.