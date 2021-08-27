New academy holds auditions for 'The Music Man'

Theatre Director Jason Carr is “over the moon” about the first ever fall musical for the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.
“It’s such a classic,” he said, “with great characters and amazing music.”
The musical selected for the first production is “The Music Man.” Auditions will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday and next Sunday at MAC’s theater. The musical is open to local residents of all ages.
Carr said he’s especially looking forward to building relationships with his cast and crew and “putting a show on the stage that the fans will truly enjoy.”
He hopes to select classic shows with large casts to help build the program’s attendance. The goal is to offer shows with numerous roles for kids and teens because they are the future of the program.
“If we get them started young, they will be seasoned performers by the time they are in high school,” said Carr.
Although Carr did not find theatre until he was already in college, he said he was immediately addicted to theatre.
“I want these kids to find that passion for performing at a much younger age so they can be better than I was when I got to college,” he said. “Cultivating that talent at a much younger age will prepare them for much bigger stages when they get older.”
According to Carr, “The Music Man” was performed at MAC 19 years ago. Rick Giles, who was director of MAC’s theatre at the time, also selected “The Music Man” and received an overwhelming response from the community. Then-Farmington Mayor Kevin Engler played the role of the mayor in the production. Carr was also in the production and said he will always treasure that experience.
“I think it was the right show for us,” he said, “and this is the right time to do it [again].”
The production of “The Music Man” is a timeless classic written by Meredith Willson. In the show, Professor Harold Hill, a crooked traveling salesman, lands in a small town in Iowa. He goes from town to town trying to convince the local citizens that they need to start a kid’s band.
Hill makes money from selling band uniforms and instruments to the community and then skips town before showing the kids how to play the instruments. Or does he?
Carr said, “Maybe he just found something in this little Iowa town that will make him change his ways and stick around. But you’ll have to come see the show to find out.”
As for the size of the cast, Carr said it’s basically unlimited with about 20 speaking roles for all ages and as many townspeople and their children as he’s able to include.
“If you have ever wanted to be on stage but don’t or didn’t have the courage to do it, now is your chance to be part of a great show,” he said. “You’ll get to be under those stage lights in costume, probably get to do a little singing and dancing (but not by yourself), and you won’t have to worry about memorizing lines or having to speak to a crowd.”
After the cast is selected after auditions on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, rehearsals will be Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Not all cast members will be required to attend every evening’s practice. Carr’s goal is to plan the practices so each person only has two or three nights per week until the final two weeks before the show when the entire cast and crew will do full run-throughs.
“The Music Man” will be performed Nov. 11-13 at 7 p.m. each evening in MAC’s theatre.
Carr offered advice to those who may audition.
“Just show up ready to have fun and don’t be nervous,” he said. “That’s easier said than done, I know, but this stuff should be fun. Even if you feel like you bombed your audition, I assure you that it probably wasn’t as bad as you think. Just relax, and enjoy the experience.”
Those who would like to audition should dress comfortably (no flip flops or open-toed shoes) and prepare a one-minute vocal piece with either a CD or Bluetooth device and show off their vocal range and abilities. He said the song choice should not be from “The Music Man.”
