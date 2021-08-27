New academy holds auditions for 'The Music Man'

“If you have ever wanted to be on stage but don’t or didn’t have the courage to do it, now is your chance to be part of a great show,” he said. “You’ll get to be under those stage lights in costume, probably get to do a little singing and dancing (but not by yourself), and you won’t have to worry about memorizing lines or having to speak to a crowd.”

After the cast is selected after auditions on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, rehearsals will be Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Not all cast members will be required to attend every evening’s practice. Carr’s goal is to plan the practices so each person only has two or three nights per week until the final two weeks before the show when the entire cast and crew will do full run-throughs.

“The Music Man” will be performed Nov. 11-13 at 7 p.m. each evening in MAC’s theatre.

Carr offered advice to those who may audition.

“Just show up ready to have fun and don’t be nervous,” he said. “That’s easier said than done, I know, but this stuff should be fun. Even if you feel like you bombed your audition, I assure you that it probably wasn’t as bad as you think. Just relax, and enjoy the experience.”

Those who would like to audition should dress comfortably (no flip flops or open-toed shoes) and prepare a one-minute vocal piece with either a CD or Bluetooth device and show off their vocal range and abilities. He said the song choice should not be from “The Music Man.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

