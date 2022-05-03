New festival brings focus to flowers, veggies

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the inaugural In Bloom Flower Festival Saturday at Forshana Farm.

With a mix of activities available ranging from attending workshops, partaking in the flower and seed swap, or even just spending time to walk around and peruse local vendors attending, there are plenty of events throughout the duration of the festival. It takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm is located at 16270 West State Highway 8 outside Potosi.

“The whole thing is kind of inspired by Mother’s Day and flowers,” explained Jula Bayless, the executive director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. “What better thing to do than have a festival for mom?”

In Bloom has been a work in progress since July 2021, and ever since the initial email blast was sent out, Bayless has had multiple responses from various vendors and sponsors who were excited about the event.

“Their support is what’s given us the momentum to really get this thing going, and knowing that people are going to be excited.”

The event is open to anyone and everyone, regardless of plant knowledge and experience.

The workshops are meant to help people, both new and old to having gardens. Many of the workshops are going to be hosted by horticulturalists and herbalists from around the area, including from the University of Missouri-Columbia Extension and Lincoln University in Jefferson City. Workshops range from how to use medicinal flowers, such as lavender, in a practical way, cooking with herbs, and how to create a planter that can be utilized all year long.

“The horticulturist from Lincoln University will teach them basics about planting a vegetable garden in the workshop,” said David Ybarra, owner of Forshana Farms.

Along with the educational workshops, there’s also going to be various vendors including Edg-Clif Vineyard, Winery & Brewery; Forshana Bakes; Country Loft Designs; and the Potosi Future Farmers of America will also be selling plants from their own greenhouse.

Food trucks will include Daddy O’s Cheese Steaks and Street Food. The Washington County 4-H club will also be selling hot dogs and hamburgers.

Another focus during In Bloom is the plant and seed swap from noon to 1:30 p.m. During that time, an area will be set up for people who bring something to the swap. It is late in the season to swap seeds, so plants will be the main focus during the plant and seed exchange.

“Most seed swaps are in January,” said Ybarra. “The main thing would be the plant swap part of it, a lot of people start plants at their house and they got extra ones.”

A raffle that will be drawn at the end of the day includes either winning a weekend at the YMCA Trout Lodge donated by Forshana Farm worth $518, or a VIP tasting and tour at Edg-Clif Winery & Brewery worth $125 donated by the winery and brewery itself. The winner will be drawn at the end of the day, and all proceeds will stay in Washington County, going to both the Washington County Chamber and to the Elks Lodge Backpack Program which benefits children and provides food. The chamber is still also looking for someone who is interested in donating gift certificates as a raffle prize.

“We are just trying to bring a new event to the county,” said Bayless. “The kind of thing that would make others come, as well as folks in the county. We would like to draw people to our county to see all the wonderful things we have.”

Sponsors for the In Bloom Flower Festival include Forshana Farm; CS Design; Red Wing Shoes; Edg-Clif Vineyard, Winery & Brewery; First State Community Bank, Boyer Lumber Home & Hardware; Potosi Express Pawn & Gun; Old Village Mercantile; Vintage Charm; Belgrade State Bank; Unico Bank; and Rowe Crop Farm.

A full list of events, directions to Forshana Farm, and information on the workshops can be found on the Washington County Chamber of Commerce website https://washcomochamber.com/flower-festival/.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

