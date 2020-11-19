New to Ste. Gen: Brix Urban Winery and Market opens

“We have a lot of outdoor seating, and on the nice weather days we’ve had so far, people take advantage of it,” she said. “Last weekend, all of our outdoor seating was completely full.”

Sealover mentioned that they have a market room with gifts for the holidays. Bennett said that they try to get handcrafted items.

“We try to get things that aren’t on Amazon,” she said. “We have some handmade clay jewelry from a lady in Saskatchewan.”

Of course, being in Ste. Genevieve, the building itself has some unusual historical aspects.

“It’s what’s considered by the town as a supporting historical building,” Bennett said. “It was built in 1908, it’s in really good condition; it has the original metal stamped roof. The interior load bearing walls are double brick.

"It has a lot of history. A lot of the neighbors have told us it is haunted. We have had a couple of things happen that we couldn’t explain.

Bennett explained how they arrived at the name of their establishment.