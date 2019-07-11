The River Rapids Waterpark in Ste. Genevieve is opening Friday just in time for the hottest part of the summer season.
The water park is located adjacent to the Ste. Genevieve Community Center. Construction began on the facility in May of last year and the plan was to be open by April of this year.
Ste. Genevieve County Community Center Executive Director Brad Arnold said heavy rains caused several delays in construction.
Despite the setbacks and hurdles that the project has had to overcome, Arnold and the project developers are determined to open the facility. Crews from Brockmiller Construction were working fast last week in hopes of having the facility open this week.
The facility will be packed with fun water features including four large water slides. There is a 340-foot winding tube slide, a 311-foot body slide, a 250-foot four-lane mat racer slide, and a 146-foot speed slide which sends swimmers down a near 90-degree vertical drop. The four slides extend off of a 35-foot tall platform.
There’s also a 450-foot long lazy river. The lazy river is unique in the fact that it includes a wave generator that will be turned off and on intermittently, according to Arnold.
For a more traditional swim, there’s a lap pool with six lap lanes and one-meter spring diving board. There will also be a 70-foot zipline over the lap pool.
Children can make a splash in the Kid Play Area that contains more than 30 features on a large play structure. There are also various other pool play features in the kiddie area including a 13-foot climbing structure.
Also included on the grounds of the water park is a spacious deck for patrons to sit at picnic tables with their family or lay out on deck chairs and get a tan. To give swimmers a break from the sun, there are 12 shade structures throughout the water park.
There are also two gazebo areas which can be rented for parties and an indoor party rental space. The entire facility can also be rented for parties.
After working up an appetite, swimmers can visit the full-service concession stand.
Patrons won’t have to worry about lost or stolen property as you can take advantage of the park’s many pay-as-you-go storage lockers.
After the initial grand opening, the water park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular admission rates will be $8 for swimmers age 13-61, $7 for children age 3-12 and adults over the age of 62. Admission is free for children age 2 and under.
For more information visit https://sgccc.com/facilities/river-rapids-water-park/
