Newsboys United to play Cadet drive-in Sunday

Two of Christian music’s biggest stars will bring their live concerts to Cadet’s Starlite Drive In Theater this summer. Platinum-selling Newsboys United are set to bring their concert experience to town on Sunday while seven-time Grammy winner Toby Mac is set to perform on July 12.

To accommodate social distancing, tickets will be sold by the carload, ensuring fans will be able to experience the concerts with those closest to them, while also adhering to safety guidelines. Tickets for the concerts can be found at DriveInTheaterTour.com.

“We are so excited to be able to come and play to fans all across America,” said Michael Tait, lead singer of Newsboys United. “COVID-19 has changed all of our lives, but through it, we have learned that love is patient and love is kind. Now we have the opportunity to come together safely and express our love for our Creator who has been with us through these trying times.”