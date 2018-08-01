Subscribe for 17¢ / day

While a little thunder and rain during the week of the St. Francois County Fair isn’t unusual, what made Tuesday stand out for those settling in for the first day of livestock judging was the downright comfortable temperatures that topped out in the low to mid-70s.

Although everybody knew in their mind and hearts that it was going to get gradually hotter and more unbearable as each day passed, it was generally decided that the best course of action to take was to enjoy the present moment because there would be plenty of time to feel miserable later on.

One of the youth keeping busy taking care of their livestock Tuesday afternoon was Emily Gross, 11, of Farmington. A long-time member of the Farmington Farmers 4-H Club, she was walking her bottle-fed calf, Bullet, outside the stall area at the fairgrounds.

Asked what animals she usually shows at the county fair, Gross said, “Normally sheep and pigs, but this year we just did sheep and a bottle calf.”

While she admitted that they hadn’t weighed the young bull before coming to the fair, Gross had an estimate of its weight in mind.

“I’m guessing 100, close to 200 pounds,” she said.

Gross said this wasn’t her first time raising a bottle calf — in fact, she’s raised them for about five years, so she knows her stuff, but nothing about taking care of livestock is easy. She admitted there was one thing about preparing animals for the fair that she finds the most difficult.

“It’s breaking them to lead,” she said.

According to Gross, she doesn’t usually have to get up all that early to take care of livestock. “Well, if you’re bottle feeding them — yeah, pretty early — but if you’re not, you can get up at normal time because normally we feed our animals in the afternoon.”

While Gross admits she gets close to the animals she raises, it doesn’t seem to be a problem when the Sale of Champions comes around.

“I’m kind of used to it,” she said. “I’m selling a wither on Thursday. We can’t sell the bottle calves here, but we’re going to butcher Bullet.”

Here’s the schedule of events for Wednesday and Thursday, as provided by the fair board:

Wednesday

$4 gate admission

5 p.m. Open Dairy Cattle in Place

6:30 p.m. Jr. Goat Show & Judging – YAB

7 p.m. St. Francois County Fair House Show

7:15 p.m. Jr. Beef Show & Judging; Jr. Heifer Show & Judging; Jr. Dairy Show & Judging; Jr. Open Poultry & Rabbit Judging

Thursday

$5 gate admission

8 a.m. – Open Swine and Sheep in Place

Noon – Open Goats in Place

5 p.m. – Open Beef in Place

There are no carnival rides this year but there are plenty of activities including a petting zoo and CircusSaurus.

For additional information, go to www.sfcfairgrounds.com

