 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nightmare on Chamber promises frightening good time
0 comments
alert top story

Nightmare on Chamber promises frightening good time

{{featured_button_text}}

The annual haunted house and hayride put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department and the Fredericktown High School JROTC, begins this weekend.

Located at the Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition Training Facility on South Chamber Drive, the haunted house will be open this Saturday and then on Oct. 28-31 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The cost is $10 per person and is not recommended for those 8 years old and under. 

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said every year they work hard to make the experience even better and this year is no exception. He said those coming out for a thrilling good time will not be disappointed.

This year's haunted house does have several improvements but Clark will not be giving away any of the secrets before patrons enter the house or the hayride. To find out what is new this year, you will have to come partake in the fun, if you dare. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We will have our same hayride like we always do and like last year the hayride will drop you off in the middle of the woods," Clark said. "You will then have to make your way through the woods and find the haunted house."

Clark said it is hard to say how long the whole experience will take, it could be super quick if you decide to duck out or closer to an hour if you take your time through each turn. There will be actors dressed in their scariest outfits ready to pop out at every turn.

As a warning, this year's experience does feature strobes lights so read all disclaimers posted at the ticket booth before entering the haunted attraction.

Nightmare on Chamber

Each year the attraction has more than 800 people come through to enjoy the haunted experience. It has become a popular local attraction and even had a great turnout last year despite COVID-19 precautions in place. 

Clark said this will be their biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the money raised will go back into the Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition Training Facility.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gwyneth Paltrow cut back on alcohol after battling Covid-19

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Library art a Halloween delight
Local

Library art a Halloween delight

  • Updated

With Halloween approaching, the Farmington Public Library has a series of paintings on display that might be considered appropriate for the season.

+8
Pumpkin mania to hit Caledonia
Local

Pumpkin mania to hit Caledonia

  • Updated

The countdown continues to the 20th annual Caledonia Pumpkin Festival, where visitors temporarily boost the population of about 200 into the t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News