North County readies for Homecoming

Homecoming amid the pandemic has caused North County High School seniors to come up with an apt theme this year: “The year where nothing was the same.” And they’ll have the T-shirts to prove it, on sale through the North County High School Facebook page.
This year’s homecoming game is against Windsor High School, and while a few changes will be made due to COVID-19, much of the week-long celebration has carried on its time-honored traditions.
There’s still spirit week: Monday was “the one with the blackout,” in which all students were encouraged to wear black; Tuesday was “the one with the ‘ick’ factor,” in which students were encouraged to dress down; Wednesday was “the one with the triplets”, which students were encouraged to dress alike with two other friends; Thursday was designated “the one with the jam,” where students were assigned to dress in the color assigned to their class; and Friday—well, Friday has always been set aside as Homecoming blue and gold, Raider colors.
And as in years past, North County will release its students at 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon for parades in Bonne Terre and Desloge.
Bonne Terre’s procession assembles at Bonne Terre City Hall and will take off at 1:45 p.m. heading south on North Allen Street to Benham, turning west to Division Street, then east to School Street before heading east to the library. About 2:25 p.m., the procession will organize in Desloge on Lincoln Street near the Desloge City Hall. The procession will head south on Lincoln to Chestnut, east on Chestnut to Madison, then Madison to Walnut before disbanding.
After a few hours of downtime, the Raiders will square off against the Windsor Owls at 7 p.m. on Friday night, right after the homecoming court coronation.
This year’s homecoming queen candidates are:
Seniors: Paige Clark, Erin Gantz, Savanna Hosking, Gianna Pettus and Jersie Rodebaugh;
Juniors: Tyler Conkright, Hailey Harmon and Taylor Smith;
Sophomores: Audrey Hawkins, Alia Manzella and Lauren Politte;
Freshmen: Libby Clapp, Haley Minkel and Breanne Propst.
Once the queen and her escort are crowned, the Raiders will take the field against the Owls.
The difference between this year and the others — because of the pandemic — the traditional Homecoming dance will not take place. Also, the crowd will be limited to ticket-holders. Each student football player, cheerleader, Raiderette and band member will be given four tickets to disperse.
