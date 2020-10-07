North County readies for Homecoming

Homecoming amid the pandemic has caused North County High School seniors to come up with an apt theme this year: “The year where nothing was the same.” And they’ll have the T-shirts to prove it, on sale through the North County High School Facebook page.

This year’s homecoming game is against Windsor High School, and while a few changes will be made due to COVID-19, much of the week-long celebration has carried on its time-honored traditions.

There’s still spirit week: Monday was “the one with the blackout,” in which all students were encouraged to wear black; Tuesday was “the one with the ‘ick’ factor,” in which students were encouraged to dress down; Wednesday was “the one with the triplets”, which students were encouraged to dress alike with two other friends; Thursday was designated “the one with the jam,” where students were assigned to dress in the color assigned to their class; and Friday—well, Friday has always been set aside as Homecoming blue and gold, Raider colors.

And as in years past, North County will release its students at 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon for parades in Bonne Terre and Desloge.