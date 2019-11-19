Q. How do you spend a fun evening while keeping your wits sharp?
A. You attend North County Band trivia night and silent auction at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the commons area at the high school located at 7151 Raider Road, Bonne Terre.
The cost is $10 per player, with a maximum of 10 players per team. Mulligans will be $1 each or 6 for $5. To pre-register your team, contact Jeanne Spradling at 573-631-0428 or email jeannesue1970@gmail.com.
The emcee for the evening will be local-celebrity band director Dan Schunks and free Domino’s pizza and popcorn will be served, with soda, water and snacks available for purchase. A 50-50 drawing will be held, and a silent auction will have several items for bid, just in time for Christmas.
