Old-fashioned big top circus coming to Farmington

See Miss Simone and her breath-taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Logan Jimenez with his Cockatoo Review, Emilie Dean with her amazing feats of aerial strength, the Wheel of Destiny, and back by popular demand, the Russian Swing by The Perez Family.

The shows will also feature performing jungle cats, Soloman & Delilah, presented by Mr. Trey Key, that will have the audience on the edge of their seats. All of the acts will be accompanied by original music composed by the talented, Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, California.

For more information, visit the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus FaceBook page with videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons. For a direct link you can go to www.cmcircus.com and click on the FaceBook link.

Ticket sales

Advanced discount tickets can be purchased at Mike’s Market, Bismarck; Belgrade State Bank's Desloge & Farmington branches; and First State Community Bank's Bonne Terre, Desloge, Park Hills, Leadington and downtown Farmington and Maple Valley branches.