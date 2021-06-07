Old-fashioned big top circus coming to Farmington

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, known as "America’s Favorite Big Top Circus" is coming to Farmington's Engler Park for performances Sunday and Monday.
This event is sponsored by the St. Francois County Rotary Club.
Now in its 36th edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on National Geographic’s Explorer TV series, Entertainment Tonight, A&E Special: Under the Big Top and most recently, On the Road with Circus Kids, a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News Program.
Tent raising and tour
On circus day, between 9:30 and 10 a.m. the public is invited to watch the raising of the big top, then stay for the free tour. The presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, daycare centers and community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. Learn facts about its performers, the show's history and the different species of animals in the circus family. The presentation will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of the circuses' animals receive. T
Performances times
The 90-minute circus performances, taking place at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, will bring the magic of the circus to life. This year’s lineup includes an all-star group of performers and entertainers.
See Miss Simone and her breath-taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Logan Jimenez with his Cockatoo Review, Emilie Dean with her amazing feats of aerial strength, the Wheel of Destiny, and back by popular demand, the Russian Swing by The Perez Family.
The shows will also feature performing jungle cats, Soloman & Delilah, presented by Mr. Trey Key, that will have the audience on the edge of their seats. All of the acts will be accompanied by original music composed by the talented, Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, California.
For more information, visit the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus FaceBook page with videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons. For a direct link you can go to www.cmcircus.com and click on the FaceBook link.
Ticket sales
Advanced discount tickets can be purchased at Mike’s Market, Bismarck; Belgrade State Bank's Desloge & Farmington branches; and First State Community Bank's Bonne Terre, Desloge, Park Hills, Leadington and downtown Farmington and Maple Valley branches.
Prices for advance tickets are $12 for adults; and $7 for seniors, 65 and over, and children, ages 2 to 12. Children under 2 years of age are always free. Advanced tickets can also be purchased online 10 days prior to the show at cmcircus.com until 10 p.m. on the day before the show. On show day, tickets will be $15 for adults and $8 for seniors/children. Support your community and save money by purchasing your tickets early.
For more information, call 866 BIG TOP 6, seven days a week, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., central time, or send an email to cmcircus@gmail.com.