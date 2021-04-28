Old Vine Bed & Breakfast opens in Hermann

The Old Vine Bed & Breakfast has opened its doors in Hermann. Located in the Historic District of Hermann, the Old Vine is said to provide a high-end experience with a mix of antique furnishings and modern conveniences. They provide a “farm-to-table” breakfast as much as they can.

The Old Vine is centrally located in Hermann and is within walking distance to many wineries and distilleries, restaurants, boutiques, and the Amtrak station. They have an outdoor pavilion which can be used by guests and has seating for 18.

Owners Chad and Mike Walton moved to Hermann in March, leaving the suburbs of St. Louis behind. Chad is originally from Potosi.

“We thought opening a B&B in wine country would be our retirement plan but the opportunity arose and we said ‘Why wait?’” said Chad. “They say location, location, location is important and we found the perfect location.”

Mike said, “The tourism business in Hermann has been growing in leaps and bounds. We want to offer our guests an indulgent experience in a town filled with friendly folks and wine.”

The Old Vine is available on both Airbnb and VRBO. Their website is www.oldvinebnb.com and can be reached at 636-231-5625. They can also be reached at oldvinebnb@gmail.com.

