Ozarks-inspired winery opens in Belgrade

One area couple stumbled upon the winery on a recent Saturday after seeing the winery’s signs posted around the Belgrade and Caledonia area, which is how most customers have found out about the place.

The woman, a fan of dry wine, left with a bottle of the pear wine after being skeptical about trying it.

“It’s very good,” she added.

But he might not be done with those grapes he gave up on after all.

“I’m going back now because we are getting more sophisticated tastes coming into the place,” he added, “people that want those fine wines, like these folks right here.”

Hopper just got his liquor license for the place in June. But it’s been over nine years in the making.

They started building on the property in 2012 and they’ve built it all – wine bar, tasting room, their apartment, the lodging rooms, and the observation tower – from scratch and all from his designs.

They did have help with the foundation and the framing.

“I took over after that and Renee and I have done every single, solitary thing,” he said. “There's just nothing you point at that (she and I) didn't do in those nine years.”