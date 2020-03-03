Pajamarama time!

A cozy girls’ night out complete with pampering while in pajamas. It’s the perfect mother-daughter evening.

If this sounds like a fun evening, then you’ll need to register soon. The Mother Daughter Pajamarama 2020 is set for Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library.

Besides watching a movie, mothers and daughters (ages 4-11) will have hair and makeup sessions.

Jennifer Unger, a stylist from The Boulevard Salon and Spa, will have makeup and hair stations set up and will also offer styling tips to the ladies. Unger will also judge the hair and makeup competition later in the evening. The winner with the best, most creative hair and makeup wins a $50 gift card to The Boulevard Salon and Spa.

Board games and other fun will be part of the evening. Cookies and lemonade will be served to participants.

Mothers and daughters are encouraged to wear their pajamas – even matching ones – plus bring along any pillows, blankets or sleeping bags.

Pairs can register as late as noon on the day of the event at the Farmington Community Civic Center or online at Farmington-mo.gov. Cost is $10 per pair for members and $12 for non-members.