Pancakes with Santa fundraiser in TDL Saturday

A Pancake Breakfast with Santa will be held in Terre Du Lac to help families in need.

The fundraiser will be held 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Terre Du Lac Country Club Pavilion.

Breakfast includes pancakes with a pancake topping bar, sausage, milk, juice, coffee and hot chocolate. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present. Children can visit Santa and get a treat. There will be crafts and children can also write a letter to Santa and get their photo taken with Santa.

The event is not just for kids though. It is for all ages. There will be a silent auction.

“Eat some pancakes, enjoy the holiday spirit and conversation with neighbors,” said Melissa Patt, an organizer. “All proceeds go towards sponsoring kids for Christmas, holiday meal baskets for families and providing utility payments for those in need.”

Patt said no one will be turned away but there is a suggested donation of $5 a plate.

Those who have helped so far with the fundraiser include TDL Country Club, Terre Du Lac QuickStop, the Market in Terre Du Lac, Terre du lac Homes, the Wibbenmeyer Team, Ketch's Kustom Designs, John Owings/Bonne Terre Dairy Queen, In Memory of Georgia Rose, Andy and Diane Kearns, Mike Miller, Young Industries, Vicky Crocker, Pat Kohler, Teresa Chiha, Allison Schmittgens, Bonnie Moser and other anonymous donors.