Pandemic blues: Local singer Winick pressing through cancellations, health issues

As if the pandemic hasn’t disrupted her aspiring country music career enough, Central High junior Raelyn Winick suffered an unfortunate hunting accident last month.
Hunting with her dad on the last day of the deer season, the singer, songwriter, and guitar player fired her gun and the scope came back to hit her in the nose. She did bag a buck and a doe, but she broke her nose in the process and will have surgery on it in March.
So on top of cancellations and complications from the pandemic, she’s now dealing with a nasally-pitched voice that doesn’t meet her high expectations and a further delay on recording any new songs.
“I can’t sing,” Winick, 17, said. “I would have taken not getting a broken nose over not having the deer.”
Before the pandemic, 2019 was a big year for Winick. She and her band performed at Battle of the Bands at Busch Stadium.
“Me and my band, we absolutely loved that,” she said. “That was one of our favorite performances that we got to do.”
She also opened the Grammy award-winning Kentucky Headhunters at the Washington County Fair and for Uncle Kracker at the Meramec Community Fair.
But 2020 has kind of been a mess, according to Winick. Rehearsing with her band hasn’t been feasible. She had plans for a couple more big performances in the summer, including another at Busch Stadium, but those were cancelled.
Not being able to travel and perform hasn’t been easy.
“I am hoping everything slows down that way I can get back into performing because that's one thing that I absolutely love,” she said, “and it's been hard not to be able to do that.”
Winick said she had been asked to be an opening act at Country Days in Farmington, but that got cancelled, too.
“I've been doing that since I was 4,” she added.
She’s had to be especially careful in the pandemic as she deals with chronic kidney disease.
“So my doctor was really, really hard on me about going out in public,” Winick said. “I was seriously on lockdown.”
She’s attending school in-person at Central, but she’s been wearing a mask even before the mandate and eats lunch in her car to limit her exposure. She even got hired for a job but had to wait four months before she got the OK to start.
“It's disappointing for her because she wants to be out there doing it,” her mom, Jeanna, said. “But she also understands, too, that right now -- she's had kidney issues in the past -- so she can't really afford to get exposed to COVID or get COVID. So we're very conscious about that with her.”
Recently, Winick’s kidney disease has been under control. She hasn’t been hospitalized for about two years.
“That's going from every month being in the hospital for two years and now I'm almost two years out of the hospital, which is great,” she added.
In 2018, she released her first song “Better Days,” a song she wrote while she was in the hospital.
COVID and now the broken nose have delayed her recording and releasing her latest song “Mama.”
“That's an original,” she said. “I wrote it for my mom and it's actually very near and dear to my heart.”
Her mom cried the first time she heard it and still cries when she sing it.
“The words to the song are just amazing,” her mom said. “And I said, ‘even though it's for me, there's going to be a lot of moms that can relate to this song.’ So I'm proud of her. That's all I can say is I'm just super proud of her and we want her to pursue her dreams. And we'll keep pushing her to pursue her dreams and helping her along the way.”
They haven’t decided on a release date yet for the new song.
“It will be as soon as my nose is healed and I'm able to get back in the studio,” she said. “We were going to try it before, like in January or something, but I don't think it's going to sound like I want it to.”
Winick is in between studios right now, having parted ways with the local studio she was working with because of COVID. She has started talking to a studio in St. Louis.
“I think we'll probably go that route,” she explained. “But it's kind of what works for me and what I'm comfortable with. (The local studio) wasn't my element.”
In 2021, she is hoping to be able to record an EP or an album.
“Hopefully, as long as I don't break my nose again or break something else,” Winick said with a laugh. “But I would really like to get an album out. I have enough songs for an album. It's just recording them and getting them out.”
She credits Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Lauren Alaina as her musical inspirations.
“They all have so many qualities that I strive for with singing,” she said. “Their passion and how they put their all into everything give me hope that I can be the same way.”
But as far as her musical style, Winick doesn’t like to compare herself to anyone.
“I’m my own person and I try to make my music and my songs my own,” she explained. “I don’t really want to be like anyone musically-wise. Yes, I want to go the same places and do big shows like the professional singers but I don’t want to be who they are.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.