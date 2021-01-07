Pandemic blues: Local singer Winick pressing through cancellations, health issues

“That's going from every month being in the hospital for two years and now I'm almost two years out of the hospital, which is great,” she added.

In 2018, she released her first song “Better Days,” a song she wrote while she was in the hospital.

COVID and now the broken nose have delayed her recording and releasing her latest song “Mama.”

“That's an original,” she said. “I wrote it for my mom and it's actually very near and dear to my heart.”

Her mom cried the first time she heard it and still cries when she sing it.

“The words to the song are just amazing,” her mom said. “And I said, ‘even though it's for me, there's going to be a lot of moms that can relate to this song.’ So I'm proud of her. That's all I can say is I'm just super proud of her and we want her to pursue her dreams. And we'll keep pushing her to pursue her dreams and helping her along the way.”

They haven’t decided on a release date yet for the new song.

“It will be as soon as my nose is healed and I'm able to get back in the studio,” she said. “We were going to try it before, like in January or something, but I don't think it's going to sound like I want it to.”