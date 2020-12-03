Parade draws large turnout in Park Hills, Leadington

The 2020 Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade rolled through Leadington and Park Hills Thursday evening, bringing hundreds out to enjoy the lights and colorful floats.
This year's parade theme was "Peace on Earth," and parade participants decorated their vehicles and floats accordingly.
The parade began at 6:30 p.m., traveling from the Elizabeth Plaza in Leadington down Woodlawn Drive going into Park Hills. Once in Park Hills, the procession headed down East Main Street until it reached Sports Complex Road, where it took a left and ended up inside the sports complex.
This year, there were 31 parade participants, and parade floats were judged on creativity, theme, neatness, and effort.
The winners of the float contest will be announced Friday, and awards will be given to the first, second, and third place winners.
The first-place float contest winner will take home a $200 cash prize, championship snow globe trophy, and a gift basket from Hefner Furniture & Appliance. The second-place winner will receive $150, while the third-place winner will get a $100 cash prize.
Regardless of who wins the float contest, many parade attendees felt lucky just to be able to get out of the house and kick off their holiday season as they have done in past years, with some changes.
Support Local Journalism
Parade organizers decided against holding festivities before and after the parade this year to help prevent COVID-19 exposure among the parade patrons.
Local residents James and Jessica Richardson brought their daughter, Mila, out to Thursday's parade and said they were happy to see the tradition continue, even without the before and after festivities.
"It makes sense they're not doing it after hours, or you know, after the parade," said James. "You know, it's always in close quarters, so now it's a little bit more distanced out than normal.
"But it's nice to see that there's still a really good turnout for the parade itself," he added. "People look forward to it too, so it's good to keep it around."
The Richardsons were just one of many families excited to see that the annual parade had not fallen victim to the pandemic.
Park Hills native Jamie Farmer, along with his wife, Megan, and son, Hunter, spend the majority of the year traveling around the country for work. They are home for Christmas and were pleasantly surprised that the parade was still being held.
"After all the traveling that we do for work, it's nice to come home and see that everybody can still come together and be normal, per se, for Christmas," said Farmer.
Light displays in Columbia Park were also unveiled Thursday night, creating a vibrant holiday atmosphere for area residents to drive or walk through and get their Christmas spirit fix through December.
The parade is sponsored by Hefner's Furniture and made possible by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, the many volunteers, city workers, and emergency personnel who ensure public safety.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!