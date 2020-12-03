Parade draws large turnout in Park Hills, Leadington

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parade organizers decided against holding festivities before and after the parade this year to help prevent COVID-19 exposure among the parade patrons.

Local residents James and Jessica Richardson brought their daughter, Mila, out to Thursday's parade and said they were happy to see the tradition continue, even without the before and after festivities.

"It makes sense they're not doing it after hours, or you know, after the parade," said James. "You know, it's always in close quarters, so now it's a little bit more distanced out than normal.

"But it's nice to see that there's still a really good turnout for the parade itself," he added. "People look forward to it too, so it's good to keep it around."

The Richardsons were just one of many families excited to see that the annual parade had not fallen victim to the pandemic.

Park Hills native Jamie Farmer, along with his wife, Megan, and son, Hunter, spend the majority of the year traveling around the country for work. They are home for Christmas and were pleasantly surprised that the parade was still being held.

"After all the traveling that we do for work, it's nice to come home and see that everybody can still come together and be normal, per se, for Christmas," said Farmer.