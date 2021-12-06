Parade lights up Bonne Terre

The smiles abounded although the weather was chilly for Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual Christmas Parade, winding through the streets of the former lead-mining town on Monday night with the theme “A Country Christmas.”

The lawn parties, with bonfires, warm drinks and bundled-up guests in front of decorated houses, were well underway by the time entries moved south on Division to Main Street, then east on Main to the Bonne Terre Post Office, the crowd and parade participants scattering for home or more holiday revelry at Centennial Park. Centenary United Methodist Church did its best to make sure everyone was warm and fed beforehand, with a chili dinner fundraiser.

Chamber Director Leigha Head said she was pleased with the evening’s procession and spectators’ feedback.

“What an incredible evening at the 42nd annual volunteer Christmas parade. Such a wonderful time of year to celebrate the holidays and giving back. We had a large turnout, and I'm just super excited just to have everybody come together,” she said. “We had some really colorful, fun parade floats this year. ‘A Country Christmas’ seemed like a great theme and very fitting.”

The parade lineup, behind Bonne Terre City Hall near the police station, was humming with activity as the parade coordinators and volunteers directed traffic.

“Lineup is so much fun because everybody's singing Christmas songs, they're getting antsy waiting around and counting down the time,” Head said. “That's my favorite part, is to walk through. I walk to every person in the lineup and I give them a number so my judges know who's who.”

The holiday revelers inched along the road, pausing at Shepard House so that the participants who chose to compete for cash prizes could be reviewed by the judges. For those who wanted their parade entry listed for competition, cash prizes of $200 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third were to be awarded to the best-decorated floats that followed the theme.

“This year we had quite a few last-minute entries, so we were over 50 entries tonight,” Head said. “I think the Bonne Terre businesses just get into it. They seem to look forward to participating and it’s exciting to see what they come up with.”

There aren’t any distinctive entry categories for judging – walkers, motorized floats, horses, vehicles, are all in a single category – so each entry is judged on originality, or the uniqueness and creativity of the idea; beauty, or the colorfulness or neatness of the entry; construction, meaning the design and sturdiness of the entry; and the slogan, the way the entry’s design fits the theme and is clever in execution. Each of the four scoring categories can receive a maximum of 5 points.

“In the past, I think it was 25 points per category, but 5 points each, it’s easier and faster to do the math,” Head said, chuckling. “We want to let people know fast, who the winners are.”

The parade entry that won first place was UniTec Career Center’s down-on-the-farm, “Hee-Haw” themed float, complete with farm dog, live chickens and a small donkey that trailed behind to complete the picture. First-year UniTec student Tanner Martinez, who is in the PLTW Engineering and Design Program, restored the F-100 that towed the expertly-decorated float.

UniTec counselor Lindsay Matthews said they were thrilled with the win.

“We have such a good family at UniTec,” she said. “So many helping hands to bring community together.”

Bryant Restoration took second place with its cow-cutout, brightly-lit barnyard tableau, while First State Community Bank’s charming, festive country scene held its own in third place. There were floats that sported snowmakers blowing fluffy flakes onto themselves and the entries behind them, some entries featured enormous farm-themed cutouts, some entries were so brightly lit they could be seen from space, and some were reverent to the Reason for the Season.

“I’m telling you, I can’t believe the number of entries this year, and I can’t believe the caliber of designs,” Head said. “It makes me wonder how it can be topped next year.”

