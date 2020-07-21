Parents step up to save Fredericktown prom

Just weeks after the Fredericktown Junior and Senior Prom was officially canceled a group of parents started making plans to make it happen after all.
"The kids shouldn't have to lose these high school moments," Fredericktown Junior Mom Tracy Armes said. "These kids deserve a prom."
Armes said sometimes if you want something, you have to look out of the box to make it happen.
"Hopefully this is a life lesson for these students," Armes said. "Everyone cares about their futures and if you want it, get it."
Armes said the entire prom situation has been a big question in everyone's head.
She said many thought since they had graduation they would surely have prom.
"Most juniors and seniors had already bought tuxes, dresses and the prom court had been announced," Armes said. "Girls had started tanning and having hair and makeup appointments planned."
Armes said she started asking about prom in April, and even at that time, a parent-sponsored prom was being discussed.
"Everything started moving forward: summer school, sports practices and graduation. We figured prom was next," Armes said. "Last week I saw a post that had already been shared three times, with a sad emoji face on Facebook that Fredericktown canceled 2019-2020 prom. My though was OK, enough is enough, prom will go on if I have to use my basement."
Armes made a post about throwing a prom and quickly scheduled a parent meeting.
Plans have been made to have prom at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge. Tickets can purchased in advance up until Wednesday for $5 each or can be purchased at the door for $15.
After some deliberation the group has decided to let the juniors and seniors bring outside dates. Guests will be held to the same standards as everyone else in attendance and will need to have to have photo identification be between 14 and 20 years old and not have any violent criminal charges and/or drug and alcohol charges on their record.
The cost for a guest will be $25 if bought by July 22 and $40 at the door.
There are multiple ways to get your hands on tickets. They can be purchased from Tracy Armes by calling 573-944-4508 or sending her a message on Facebook. They are available at Country Lane Florist from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
A liability waiver will accompany every ticket, and anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign.
"Please join our Facebook page (Fredericktown Prom 2020) and come see all the students and witness the transformation of a normal hall to a place where fairy tales come true," Armes said. "There will be public viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. July 25. We are looking for monetary donations as all of the expenses are paid for by the parents. We are also taking food donations for both the bake sale and prom."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
