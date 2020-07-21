Parents step up to save Fredericktown prom

Armes made a post about throwing a prom and quickly scheduled a parent meeting.

Plans have been made to have prom at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge. Tickets can purchased in advance up until Wednesday for $5 each or can be purchased at the door for $15.

After some deliberation the group has decided to let the juniors and seniors bring outside dates. Guests will be held to the same standards as everyone else in attendance and will need to have to have photo identification be between 14 and 20 years old and not have any violent criminal charges and/or drug and alcohol charges on their record.

The cost for a guest will be $25 if bought by July 22 and $40 at the door.

There are multiple ways to get your hands on tickets. They can be purchased from Tracy Armes by calling 573-944-4508 or sending her a message on Facebook. They are available at Country Lane Florist from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

A liability waiver will accompany every ticket, and anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign.

"Please join our Facebook page (Fredericktown Prom 2020) and come see all the students and witness the transformation of a normal hall to a place where fairy tales come true," Armes said. "There will be public viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. July 25. We are looking for monetary donations as all of the expenses are paid for by the parents. We are also taking food donations for both the bake sale and prom."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.