Park Hills-Leadington Christmas parade returns Thursday

The Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade will return this week, bringing holiday spirit to Leadington and Park Hills Thursday night. A dedication ceremony for the Columbia Park Christmas lights display will take place right after the parade.

This year's parade theme is "Peace on Earth." With so much disappointment, controversy, and upsets in 2020, the Christmas Parade Committee agreed that there could not be a better theme for this year's parade than "Peace on Earth."

In an effort to have a safe holiday event in 2020, the parade committee said they were sad to report that there will be no before or after parade festivities.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., traveling from the Elizabeth Plaza in Leadington down Woodlawn Drive going into Park Hills. Once in Park Hills, the procession will head down East Main Street until it reaches Sports Complex Road, where it will take a left and end up inside the sports complex.

The parade lineup is set for 6 p.m. in the Leadington plaza parking lot. All parade entries must be lined up by 6 p.m. for float contest judging. There is no entry fee to participate in the parade.

This year, there are 31 parade participants, and parade floats will be judged on creativity, theme, neatness, and effort.