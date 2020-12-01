Park Hills-Leadington Christmas parade returns Thursday

The Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade will return this week, bringing holiday spirit to Leadington and Park Hills Thursday night. A dedication ceremony for the Columbia Park Christmas lights display will take place right after the parade.
This year's parade theme is "Peace on Earth." With so much disappointment, controversy, and upsets in 2020, the Christmas Parade Committee agreed that there could not be a better theme for this year's parade than "Peace on Earth."
In an effort to have a safe holiday event in 2020, the parade committee said they were sad to report that there will be no before or after parade festivities.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., traveling from the Elizabeth Plaza in Leadington down Woodlawn Drive going into Park Hills. Once in Park Hills, the procession will head down East Main Street until it reaches Sports Complex Road, where it will take a left and end up inside the sports complex.
The parade lineup is set for 6 p.m. in the Leadington plaza parking lot. All parade entries must be lined up by 6 p.m. for float contest judging. There is no entry fee to participate in the parade.
This year, there are 31 parade participants, and parade floats will be judged on creativity, theme, neatness, and effort.
The winners of the float contest will be announced Friday, and awards will be given to the first, second, and third place winners.
The first place float contest winner will take home a $200 cash prize, championship snow globe trophy, and a gift basket from Hefner Furniture & Appliance. The second place winner will receive $150, while the third place winner will get a $100 cash prize.
Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tamara Coleman said they were grateful to have almost as many parade participants as last year, considering the challenges this year has brought for traditional events.
"For us to have 31 entries this year, I think we're doing pretty well considering it's 2020," said Coleman. "With that and the 'Peace on Earth' theme, I think this is going to be a pretty special parade."
Following the Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade, the Christmas lights display in Columbia Park will open for the season.
There will be a dedication ceremony at 7:30 p.m. with the light display opening immediately following the ceremony. A live broadcast of the dedication ceremony can be viewed on the city's Facebook Page for those staying at home.
The display will remain open until Dec. 24. Lights will be available for drive-through viewing from 5-10 p.m. each night.
The annual parade has been taking place for more than 10 years and despite the cold temps seen in the past, there is usually a large turnout and the streets along the parade route are always lined with hundreds of spectators.
Parade registration forms, along with a complete list of parade contest rules and guidelines, are available on the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce website, www.phlcoc.net.
