The 2019 Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade will be rolling through Leadington and Park Hills Thursday.
This year’s parade theme is “A Christmas Village” and events will begin at 6 p.m. in front of Hardee's in the Leadington Plaza.
A welcome ceremony in Leadington will be held in the plaza until 6:30 p.m. and will feature a tree lighting and performances by the Central first-graders and the fifth-grade honors choir.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. traveling from the Leadington Plaza down Woodlawn Drive going into Park Hills. Once in Park Hills, the procession will head down East Main Street until it reaches Sports Complex Road where it will take a left and end up inside the sports complex.
After the parade, another welcome ceremony for Park Hills will be held at the sports complex with another tree lighting and performances by On Stage Performing Arts and the Central High School Concert Choir.
Christmas activities will take place at the sports complex until 9 p.m. There, parade-goers will have the opportunity to get pictures taken with Santa and visit the different booths hosted by area businesses and organizations.
Activity booths will be set up and include activities like make-your-own-ornament stations. Other booths will be giving out free cookies, coffee, hot cocoa, and other Christmas treats.
You have free articles remaining.
Some booths will have items for sale like Central Rebel scarves and spoon rings by Hawk’s Spoon Rings.
There are 30 parade participants this year and parade floats will be judged on creativity, theme, neatness, and effort.
The winners of the float contest will be announced during the post-parade gathering and awards will be given to the first, second, and third place winners.
Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tamara Coleman said they have some great prizes to give out this year.
“The first place is a pretty big prize,” said Coleman. “You get $200 cash, you get a $130 value snow globe, and Hefner’s puts together a pretty nice gift basket that usually has a pretty high value to it as well…”
She said the second-place prize this year will be $150 and the third-place winner will take home $100.
The annual parade has been taking place for more than 10 years and Coleman said that, despite the cold temps they’ve seen in the past, there is usually a large turnout and the streets along the parade route are always lined with hundreds of spectators.
