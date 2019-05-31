The 20th Parks Hills Summer Concert Series will kick off soon. The annual series is hosted by the Park Hills Parks and Recreation Department and made possible by local business sponsors.
The first concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 7 with Roy Whaley’s Country Rock Revival featuring The Ambush Band, playing country, pop, rock and ballads. For more than 50 years, Whaley and his band Ambush have performed countless shows throughout southeast Missouri and boast being the longest performing group in the Leadbelt.
The second concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 21, featuring blues and R&B performed by The Soulard Blues Band. The St. Louis-based blues band has been a staple on the music scene in the Soulard area for more than 40 years. Art Dwyer teamed with like-minded fans of Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and Little Walter, among others, to create a sound that has earned the group multiple awards and lifelong fans over the years. This concert is sponsored by First State Community Bank.
The third concert in the series will be held on July 4 and will be part of the city’s Independence Day festivities. PartyPro Disc Jockeys will perform at the Park Hills Sports Complex prior to the fireworks display from 6 to 9 p.m. The deejay has more than 30 years of experience in spinning favorites from all genres of music at a variety of events. This performance is sponsored by the Daily Journal.
The fourth concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 12, featuring Abbey Road Warriors, a Beatles tribute band. Formed in 2010, Abbey Road Warriors is not your typical “look-alike, dress-alike” Beatles tribute band. Brought together by a mutual love for The Beatles’ music and friendship, this has been a “dream band” for Jack Miller, Doug Carson, and Steve Hoover. After the passing of the band’s original drummer Mike Ehrhard, Dave Sweet took over on drums. Their song list includes more than 140 tracks and continues to grow. This concert is sponsored by SEMO Behavioral Health.
The fifth concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 26 and will feature local jazz musicians of the Mineral Area College Kicks Band playing big jazz. They are described as a community of local area professional musicians, as well as some college students who like to play “for kicks.” This concert is sponsored by Curtis Glass and Marler Music Center.
The final concert in the series will be Last Dance, performing the music of Tom Petty. The tribute band was formed in the wake of Petty’s passing in 2017. They have carefully crafted their sound and song list to make the most of the late legend’s unique sound and extensive catalogue. The group also performs songs by artists and bands including The Traveling Wilburys, Bob Dylan, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and more. This summer finale concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 9 and is sponsored by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce.
All concerts are free to the public and with the exception of the July 4 concert, will be performed at the Park Hills Amphitheater in Columbia Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. In the case of inclement weather, updates can be obtained by contacting the Park Hills Parks and Recreation Department at 573-431-0478.
