Park Hills Trunk N Treat set for Sunday

The Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) will hold its 16th annual Trunk N Treat on the evening of Halloween, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., on West Main Street.
The annual family-oriented event is a free and safe way to celebrate Halloween in Downtown Park Hills and typically draws more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters every year.
This year, event-goers will line up in the municipal parking lot, which will serve as the staging area.
The treat sponsors will be positioned along the 300 block of West Main Street between Community Drive and Coffman Street. This section of Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event to allow the participating businesses and organizations to space out in the parking spots along the block as they hand out candy to the children circling by.
DPHA Secretary Tamara Coleman explained there would be 26 treat sponsors participating this year. There were 20 treat sponsors last year, and Coleman said the event continues to grow each year.
"We are super excited again," said Coleman. "The number of treat sponsors is up to 26 from 20 last year. And it was bigger last year than the year before, so it's awesome to see it continue growing.
"We're so glad the community enjoys the event and hope that everybody will continue to come out and support it."
To add some fun competition for the treat sponsors this year, organizers have planned a new contest for the Best Dressed Vehicle. Coleman said sponsors could participate by decorating their vehicles and trunks for a chance to win a $50 cash prize.
Trunk N' Treat treat sponsors this year include the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce; the City of Park Hills; Not Just Comix; Good Vibes Nutrition; New Era Bank; Upward Smiles; Unico Bank; Happy Jack's Construction, Lawn, & Handyman Services; Raggedy Annie's Antiques; Hulsey Properties; RaeCole's Coffee Bar; The Slauterhouse Craft Parlour; Scoops on Main; 1st Freewill Baptist Church of Park Hills, Prairie Farms, Pharmax pharmacy, Proffer Produce; Connections Church; Gary G. Matheny Attorney at Law; CHS National Honor Society; Moyers Muffler and Auto; the City of Leadington; Recovery Solutions Counseling Services; and three community members.
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page: "Trunk N Treat Park Hills."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com