Park Hills Trunk N Treat set for Sunday

The Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) will hold its 16th annual Trunk N Treat on the evening of Halloween, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., on West Main Street.

The annual family-oriented event is a free and safe way to celebrate Halloween in Downtown Park Hills and typically draws more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters every year.

This year, event-goers will line up in the municipal parking lot, which will serve as the staging area.

The treat sponsors will be positioned along the 300 block of West Main Street between Community Drive and Coffman Street. This section of Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event to allow the participating businesses and organizations to space out in the parking spots along the block as they hand out candy to the children circling by.

DPHA Secretary Tamara Coleman explained there would be 26 treat sponsors participating this year. There were 20 treat sponsors last year, and Coleman said the event continues to grow each year.

"We are super excited again," said Coleman. "The number of treat sponsors is up to 26 from 20 last year. And it was bigger last year than the year before, so it's awesome to see it continue growing.