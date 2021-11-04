Parkland Toy Run returns this Saturday for 28th year

Bikers and motorists from all over the area will converge in Farmington this Saturday for the 28th Annual Parkland Toy Run.

The Parkland Toy Run provides area children with toys for Christmas presents and non-perishable food items for area food pantries each holiday season.

Toy run participants will meet at Qdoba in Farmington Saturday morning. There, free coffee and danishes will be available from 11 a.m. until noon. All motorcycles, cars, trucks, vans, and hot rods are welcome to participate in the run.

The riders and motorists will set out on the run at 12:30 p.m. from Farmington Qdoba. From there, local fire departments will escort participants as they parade through Leadington, Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre.

Following the ride through the communities, the run will end at the VFW Post in Desloge with a chili lunch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers ask that participants bring an unwrapped toy or gift card, and a canned good for the many area families in need.

The toy run is organized annually by the Parkland Cycle Servants, the local chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA). The event is one of many community service activities organized by the group every year.