Parkland Toy Run returns this Saturday for 28th year

Bikers and motorists from all over the area will converge in Farmington this Saturday for the 28th Annual Parkland Toy Run.
The Parkland Toy Run provides area children with toys for Christmas presents and non-perishable food items for area food pantries each holiday season.
Toy run participants will meet at Qdoba in Farmington Saturday morning. There, free coffee and danishes will be available from 11 a.m. until noon. All motorcycles, cars, trucks, vans, and hot rods are welcome to participate in the run.
The riders and motorists will set out on the run at 12:30 p.m. from Farmington Qdoba. From there, local fire departments will escort participants as they parade through Leadington, Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre.
Following the ride through the communities, the run will end at the VFW Post in Desloge with a chili lunch.
Organizers ask that participants bring an unwrapped toy or gift card, and a canned good for the many area families in need.
The toy run is organized annually by the Parkland Cycle Servants, the local chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA). The event is one of many community service activities organized by the group every year.
Parkland Cycle Servants President Robert McNail said this year, because of COVID-19 precautions, the toys collected will be stored until they can be safely distributed at a later time.
He explained that the items collected are given to the St. Francois County Community Partnership Season of Hope program. Since the toys will have to wait to be given out, the community partnership plans to distribute $75 gift cards to the hundreds of area children who typically receive toys or clothing. McNail noted that the gift cards would only be able to be used on toys for the children.
McNail said they were expecting a sizable turnout on Saturday, and he knew of CMA chapters coming from all over the state, including parts of northern Missouri and areas as far south as Kennett.
For more information about the local chapter of CMA, visit cmascr4.org/MO/parklandcycleservants. For more information about the St. Francois County Community Partnership, visit www.sfccp.org.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com