Parks hosting Halloween-themed events

Registered campers at St. Francois State Park north of Bonne Terre are invited to partake in some Halloween fun Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. The public is invited to participate in the activities of Oct. 29.

Registered campers can participate in these scheduled activities for Oct. 22:

• 5-6 p.m., Costume Contest. The costume contest photo booth will be located at the amphitheater, just behind the shower house. Stop by to have your picture entered into this family-friendly contest. There will be winners in five categories: (3 years and younger, 4-7 years old, 8-12 years old, 13 years old and older and best group costume). Prizes will be delivered to the winners’ campsites.

• 6:30-8 p.m., Trick-or-treating. Registered campers and their guests can trick-or-treat in the park campground. Participating campsites will be given a Halloween placard to post at the time of registration. Campers are responsible for providing candy for the trick-or-treaters.

• 8 p.m., Best Decorated Campsite award presented. Registered campers may participate in a Halloween-themed campsite decorating contest. Campsites will be judged during the trick-or-treating. Awards for best decorated sites will be presented at 8 p.m.

The list of activities for everyone on Oct. 29 includes:

• 10 a.m., Halloween Story Time. Join the park naturalist at the amphitheater to listen to stories from Halloween-themed books. Then record your Halloween memories in your own book.

• 2 p.m., Handprint Creatures. Meet the park naturalist at the campground playground to create your own spooky or festive animal art using your own handprint.

• 6:30-8 p.m., Trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treating will be open to the general public and will take place in the park campground. Visitors are asked to refrain from driving through the campground during trick-or-treat hours.

Participating campsites will be given a Halloween placard to post. Campers are responsible for providing candy for trick-or-treaters. Campers are welcome to decorate their campsites.

St. Francois State Park is located at 8920 U.S. Highway 67 N in Bonne Terre. For more information, call 573-358-2173. To reserve a campsite, visit icampmo.com.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park

Join the park team at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, as they host their annual Halloween Happenings event. Come dressed as your favorite movie characters, supernatural creatures or in other extravagant costumes.

Games, interpretive tables, costume judging and more will fill the evening. The night will end with an evening program about Missouri’s most disgusting and vile creatures. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight.

The event will be at the campground near the park store. Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail in Middle Brook. For more information, contact the Black River Center at 573-546-2450.