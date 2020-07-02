Passion for painting

Another piece of art which she completed was a painting of Moses parting the Red Sea. This was a Christmas gift for her dear grandparents Chuck and Ardie Henson.

“Sometimes the waves of life look so intimidating that we as humans fear they may swallow us whole,” said Robinson. “However, when we shift our focus ahead on Christ, nothing is impossible.”

She’s currently in the process of setting up an Etsy shop. For those unfamiliar with Etsy, it’s an online platform for artists and crafters. In the meantime, Robinson’s fans can follow her on Facebook and Instagram at ChloRo Fine Art. She posts pieces for sale and some just for show.

For now, people can send her messages or comment under pieces of art to purchase them. She is able to ship any pieces anywhere in the U.S.

Robinson is also looking forward to featuring her art at different events and area craft shows.

“I grow and improve as an artist by painting constantly,” she said. “The more I paint, the more I see what techniques I do and don’t like.”

She also has a sketchbook to help with this process.

In five years, Robinson hopes to see herself as a more experienced traveler and completing her bachelor’s degree.

“I have a few things in mind,” she said, “and I am dreaming big!”

