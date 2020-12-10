Patty Penguin returns with new friends

A favorite penguin is making a reappearance in time for Christmas. Local author Kathy Grogan has penned her fifth Patty Penguin children’s book, entitled, “What Does Patty Penguin See in the Tree?”
Grogan said she was inspired by current events to write this edition.
“Patty’s kind of a perpetually upbeat, perky penguin and is always looking for the good in the world,” Grogan said. “There’s so much adversity in the world right now. People feel so divided.
"Between COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 elections, there are so many people at odds, so many intense feelings. I think kids pick up on this, and they need to know there’s still good in the world, there’s still positivity, there are still friends out there, people to rely on, who want to protect them.”
Grogan will sell and sign the fresh-off-the-press books on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Treasure Emporium, 1599 St. Francois Rd., Terre Du Lac. The colorful books are also for sale at Mineral Area Office Supply in Park Hills, Christine’s Café in Desloge, Parkland Healthmart in Desloge and Earth Mother Health Foods in Farmington, as well as Park Hills Public Library. For those who buy online, Amazon also carries the full lineup of Patty Penguin’s adventures.
Grogan said even if she wasn’t writing and selling books, she’d urge people to buy children books.
“Books are a great Christmas present for children. Initially, you might start out reading it to them, but later, they’re eventually going to be reading it and maybe even reading it to their younger siblings,” Grogan said. “It empowers children to be able to read. I don’t think there’s anything in this world that’s important, that there’s not a book or an article or a website with information about it. Especially with kids, I think it’s important to have that book to hold and touch, something that’s theirs, and tangible and not going away.”
Grogan said reading to kids is good bonding time, “even when they’re itty bitty.”
“I’ve read to kids in classrooms and one of the best things is seeing the wonder in their eyes. I had a daycare for almost seven years in the 1990s, and I loved reading to kids, long before I wrote anything,” she said.
Since then, she’s written two more books in addition to her five Patty Penguin books, and she has another on the way that may or may not be a Patty edition, although for the time being, she’s concentrating on launching Patty’s latest message.
Grogan said in her new book, Patty is discovering friendship and finding that, if she looks closely, she’ll find wonderful new friends.
“And some of it is about diversity, too. Some of the friends that are in the tree, she has to look close to know where they are,” she said. “She sees them and they see her. That’s what friends do, they see each other for who they are and they’re just … you know … friends.”
Patty has been going on adventures for five years now, meeting new pals and gaining new experiences everywhere she goes. Grogan’s Patty books include:
• "Patty Penguin: It’s No Fun Being Sick" (2016), was her initial series idea, but she thought she had better properly introduce the character, so she wrote…
• "Patty Penguin, Welcome to the World" (2015), in which the heroine ventures out into the unknown to make new friends.
• "Patty Penguin’s Favorite Days of the Year" (2018) sees the gentle-hearted penguin sharing her favorite things about holidays throughout the year.
• "What Patty Penguin Loves about Christmas" (2019) celebrates holiday traditions and the birth of Jesus Christ, complete with penguin Nativity.
The 2015 book, “It’s No Fun Being Sick,” is one Grogan is occasionally reminded of by readers since the pandemic began.
“I have heard from people who have the book or who want the book. Kids see (the pandemic) on TV, they hear adults talking and they’re afraid if they just catch a cold, they’re gonna die,” she said.
“In the book, Patty’s afraid of going to the doctor. Well, a lot of kids are afraid of going to the doctor. They equate it with getting a shot, they see equipment they’ve never seen before, there’s a cold stethoscope and a lot of times the doctor is talking to the parent and the child feels lost in the shuffle there.
“It’s about how Patty’s mom talks her into going to the doctor, the doctor coaxes her through it, and how you do get better. We don’t want kids to think everything is fatal. Unfortunately, they’ve been dealing with it at home, at school, in the stores — don’t touch your face, wear a mask and keep it on — they’re safety measures and I certainly support them, but we need to be in touch with our kids and explain to them that it’s OK, not everything is coronavirus.”
Grogan said she thinks many times, little ones get lost in the shuffle, “too many people believe children should be seen and not heard.”
“They have something to say, too, and if they’re not talking to us, they’re not letting us know they’re afraid, they’re picking up some things on the news. They don’t know a lot, but they know a lot of people are dying,” she said. “Sometimes we give kids bigger answers than the question they’re asking. We give them too much information and they’re not able to process it. Sometimes we tell them so much more than they’re asking, when we can put their minds at ease.
“They’re too small to carry as big a load as they’re sometimes given.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
