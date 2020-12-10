Patty Penguin returns with new friends

“Books are a great Christmas present for children. Initially, you might start out reading it to them, but later, they’re eventually going to be reading it and maybe even reading it to their younger siblings,” Grogan said. “It empowers children to be able to read. I don’t think there’s anything in this world that’s important, that there’s not a book or an article or a website with information about it. Especially with kids, I think it’s important to have that book to hold and touch, something that’s theirs, and tangible and not going away.”

Grogan said reading to kids is good bonding time, “even when they’re itty bitty.”

“I’ve read to kids in classrooms and one of the best things is seeing the wonder in their eyes. I had a daycare for almost seven years in the 1990s, and I loved reading to kids, long before I wrote anything,” she said.

Since then, she’s written two more books in addition to her five Patty Penguin books, and she has another on the way that may or may not be a Patty edition, although for the time being, she’s concentrating on launching Patty’s latest message.

Grogan said in her new book, Patty is discovering friendship and finding that, if she looks closely, she’ll find wonderful new friends.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}