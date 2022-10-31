Pecanapalooza returns Saturday

For the third November in a row, Ste. Genevieve will celebrate pecans. Pecanapalooza Street Festival will be held Saturday.

Kids will play pecan-themed games, vendors will sell pecan-themed items including roasted pecan coffee. The event is hosted by the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center, the Centre for French Colonial Life and the Bolduc House, as well as Harold’s Famous Bee Co.

The day starts early as guests can partake in the Pecanapalooza Levee Loop 5K. The race will start and end at the corner of South Main Street and South Gabouri Street near the Moses Austin Park area. Registration can be printed off of the event’s website, pecanstreetfest.com, or people can register that morning at 9:30 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. It costs $25 to register.

Registration can be accepted in person at the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center, located at 21390 Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve. For any questions about the event, email hheck@sgccc.com.

Pecans are not the only thing being celebrated, as the day will have a salute to veterans at the opening ceremony starting at 10:45 a.m. The welcoming ceremony, as well as through the day, will have a historic military feature with reenactors. The reenactors will portray various moments in the nation’s military history, including colonial militia, Civil War, World War II, Desert Storm, and more. Guests will also get to see historic military vehicles.

Three different events start at 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the “Hands on History” house games where kids will be able to participate in historic-themed games hosted by the Hands-On History Staff of the Centre for French Colonial Life and the Bolduc House located at 198 Market Street. Also at 11 a.m. is the historic cooking demonstration, lasting until 4 p.m. Concerts also start at 11 a.m. with Dennis Stroughmatt and The Honky Tonk Circus performing until 1 p.m., and Crossroads takes over at 2 p.m.

Vendors also open at 11 a.m.

New this year is the Microbrew Garden. With the purchase of a $15 ticket comes a souvenir glass, and five sample pours from a choice of brewery. Alcohol will be available to purchase on site, but will not include the sample pours or souvenir glass. Participating breweries include Charleville Brewery & Winery of Ste. Genevieve, Jackson Street Brew Co in Perryville, Slauterhouse in Park Hills, and Twin Oaks of Farmington. Sponsored by Harold’s Famous Bee Co, tickets are available on the Pecanapalooza website.

While Pecanapalooza itself is free, the organizers suggest bringing canned goods for a local food drive, or make a donation to Camp Hope, which will also be fundraising at the event. Camp Hope is a Missouri retreat for wounded veterans based out of Farmington.

The event is sponsored by Barley Automotive, Bloomsdale Bank, Harold’s Famous Bee Co., Ste. Genevieve Chamber Foundation, Ste. Genevieve County Community Center, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, the Centre for French Colonial Life, The Law Office of Lance R. Drury, and the Piper Family.

Pecanapalooza can be kept up with both on Facebook or online under pecanstreetfest.com.