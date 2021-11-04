Pecanapalooza returns to Ste. Gen

It’s often the town’s French colonial history being showcased during its numerous fairs and festivals throughout the year, but for the second November in a row, Ste. Genevieve is now paying homage to the woody green giants for which it’s also known – its massive pecan trees.

Pecanapalooza happens from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday all over the walkable small town, and maps with schedules can be obtained at the Centre for French Colonial Life. The festival also has a component that honors Veterans Day, with uniformed re-enactors offering visions of what various soldiers might have worn, done and carried during America’s wars.

Robbie Pratte, director of the Centre for French Colonial Life, said many in town had been “chewing on” what sort of fall festival they could put on between Halloween and Christmas festivities. He said they came up with the idea to celebrate veterans and pecans around September 2020, and quickly pulled together last year’s first Pecanapalooza on the first Saturday of November.