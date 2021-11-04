Pecanapalooza returns to Ste. Gen

It’s often the town’s French colonial history being showcased during its numerous fairs and festivals throughout the year, but for the second November in a row, Ste. Genevieve is now paying homage to the woody green giants for which it’s also known – its massive pecan trees.
Pecanapalooza happens from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday all over the walkable small town, and maps with schedules can be obtained at the Centre for French Colonial Life. The festival also has a component that honors Veterans Day, with uniformed re-enactors offering visions of what various soldiers might have worn, done and carried during America’s wars.
Robbie Pratte, director of the Centre for French Colonial Life, said many in town had been “chewing on” what sort of fall festival they could put on between Halloween and Christmas festivities. He said they came up with the idea to celebrate veterans and pecans around September 2020, and quickly pulled together last year’s first Pecanapalooza on the first Saturday of November.
“A few different vendors will have plain and flavored pecans, and pecan baked-good items for sale. You know, it just made sense to name the festival after pecans because there's such a huge facet of fall life here in Ste. Genevieve, everyone collects them,” Pratte said, laughing as he added, “I have three massive trees in my front yard, and if you're not keeping an eye out, you might find someone in your yard collecting them before you do. But it’s all in good fun, I’m so busy with events, I often don’t have time to gather them, myself.”
Native to Missouri, many of the pecan trees found in the town’s residential yards and even the old cemetery have been estimated to be 150 years or older, and were once reportedly used to delineate the narrow, long parcels of land that stretched west from the Missisissippi — land shapes that mimic the long, skinny features of the thin-shelled nut found there.
Pecanapalooza literally gets off to an early, running start with registration for the 5K beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the jog along the Mississippi levee beginning at 10 a.m. Spouses of runners might want to shop at the separately-run Community Garage Sale offering local treasures from 7-11 a.m. at the Sports Complex Gymnasium.
Once the 5K wraps up, the festival kicks off at 11 p.m., when vendors open their booths, the contests begin, soldier re-enactors take their places with historic military vehicles on display, and food and beer become available. The day ends with a “Fire Glow” from 5-7 p.m., featuring live music and a performance by fire jugglers from a St. Louis circus.
“We really liked the idea of capping it all off with light and fire. We thought about doing a Japanese lantern release, unfortunately, our fire department wasn't too keen on that,” Pratte chuckled. “We started looking around online and I found a circus company in St. Louis that has fire jugglers. We thought that's pretty cool. It's a little old-fashioned, but it's also something you don’t see a lot these days. I think it will go over well and we're excited to see them in action.”
While it’s too late to enter the pie-baking and beer-brewing competitions, adults can still participate in contests testing their slingshot accuracy, tomahawk throwing, and games for kids will also be offered.
Updated information on vendors, crafters, food and drink options and demonstrations can be found on the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CFCLandBolducHouse, but information kiosks will also be spread throughout the small town. Pratte said Pecanapalooza T-shirts will also be sold.
The festival is free, but people are encouraged to bring canned goods for a local food drive or they can consider making a donation to the Missouri USO, which will be on site collecting money for Thanksgiving meals for military families.
“Veterans Day obviously is so close to Pecanapalooza, so we wanted to do something for our vets,” Pratte said. “We often have colonial militia reenactors, a lot of these guys who do the reenacting portray different eras, so we're doing what's called a ‘timeline event’ where different people portray different eras of military history. So you know, in one section of the yard, you've got colonial militia, and then you've got Revolutionary War, you might have War of 1812. You might have World War I, World War II.
“Last year, we had somebody portraying Desert Storm, they were an active military member of Desert Storm and they brought their equipment with them, and they were interacting with the crowd and explaining all of their equipment and what their duties were in Desert Storm.”
Sponsors who are making this event possible include Pettus Ford of Ste. Genevieve; Lance Drury Law Firm; Bank of Bloomsdale; Microtel Inn & Suites of Ste. Genevieve; Bloomsdale Bank; and Ste. Genevieve Municipal Band Grant.
