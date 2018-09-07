Returning for the fourth year, Mineral Area Bluegrass Association’s Music Festival in Leadwood is once again boasting an all-star lineup of country, gospel and bluegrass musicians sure to light up the stage in Leadwood City Park Oct. 5-6.
Among the featured acts are Hee Haw’s LuLu Roman and Grammy nominee Michael Cleveland, in addition to local favorites The Barry Jones Family, Route 67, Roy Whaley and the Ambush Band, the country Fire Cloggers and the Hartley’s.
Mineral Area Bluegrass Association President John Hartley said the organization strives to maintain a Christian, family-friendly festival with something for everybody by including both gospel and country music to the previously-Bluegrass-centric festival.
An accomplished singer, songwriter, actress and comedian, LuLu Roman was a cast member of “Hee Haw” from 1968 to 1995, performed at the inauguration celebration for President Ronald Reagan, earned a Gospel Music Association Dove Award for “You Were Loving Me,” was inducted into the Country Music Gospel Hall of Fame, appeared on the Gaither Homecoming video series and was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame, among many other accomplishments.
Beyond being such a talented individual, Roman also brings a strong personal testimony of heartbreak and repentance, according to the biography appearing on her website.
“She has such a great testimony about how God brought her through all kinds of addictions,” Hartley said.
The biography explains how Roman was placed in an orphanage early in life and after finding success, succumbed to drug addiction.
“LuLu's search for happiness and acceptance, which had almost led her to her personal destruction, instead led her to God,” the biography reads. “It was her newfound faith in God that led her to begin using a talent that had been lying dormant for many years: her voice.”
Although relatively young in his mid-30s, Michael Cleveland has more than enough accomplishments to cement him as a top-tier fiddle player, a recent one being his nomination for a Grammy award in 2018.
Born blind, Cleveland began playing the fiddle when he was only 4 years old and soon found himself performing with legends Bill Monroe and even a performance alongside Alison Krauss at the Grand Ole Opry. After being named to the International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) Bluegrass Youth All-Stars before he turned 14, Cleveland eventually performed with the likes of Vince Gill, Marty Stuart, Tim O’Brien, J.D. Crowe and the New South, Andy Statman and the Kruger Brothers.
Cleveland has been named the IBMA’s Fiddle Player of the Year 10 times, has won Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year six times and performs with the five-time Instrumental Group of the Year.
Performing with his band “Flamekeeper,” Cleveland is sure to entertain audiences in Leadwood next month.
In addition to a stellar lineup of musicians, the festival will feature carnival rides, barbecue provided by the Masonic Lodge, hay rides, pony rides, bounce houses and vendor booths, plus a special tribute to first responders and veterans. Admission is $5 for adults, with children aged 12 and under being admitted for free.
“We’re going to have just about everything you could ask for,” Hartley said. “The festival is getting bigger every year, and I think it’s going to be one of the biggest draws in the area down the road. A lot of people tell us that they love our festival.”
Last year’s festival featured Hee Haw’s own Buck Trent and Roni Stoneman thrilling the festival audience, despite some soggy weather which Hartley said he hopes will stay away during this year’s star-studded festival.
