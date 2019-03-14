“Pete the Cat,” a children's musical, is coming to Centene Center in Farmington this month.
For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on Earth.
But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration.
Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus. The musical will be performed at the Centene Center on March 30. Shows will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and are available now at the Farmington Civic Center. Tickets may also be charged by phone at 573-756-0900.
“Pete the Cat” is a musical based on the series of books by Kimberly and James Dean and features book and lyrics by Sarah Hammond, as well as, music by Will Aronson.
The performance is being presented locally by Mineral Area Council on the Arts and the City of Farmington.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for children to be introduced to musical theater,’” Arts Council Executive Director Danielle Basler said. “Pete the Cat is a popular series of books and kids will love seeing Pete’s antics come to life on stage.”
The show runs approximately 50 minutes and is recommended for children ages pre-K to third grade.
Theaterworks USA productions play a wide range of venues nationwide, from large Broadway-sized performing arts centers in major metropolitan areas to elementary school cafeterias in small towns. The show features original direction and choreography by Dan Knechtges, scenic design by Rob Odorisio, costume design by Jen Caprio and orchestrations by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.
According to Theaterworks USA, the theater company is America's largest professional not-for-profit theater for young and family audiences. The company has been performing for audiences since 1961 and have performed for more than 72 million people in 49 states and Canada, now performing for about four million people annually.
For more information on activities and events at the Civic Center, visit www.farmington-mo.gov or contact by phone at 573-756-0900. More information on arts council programs can be found at www.MineralAreaArts.org, or by calling Basler at 573-518-2125. Financial assistance for this project is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
