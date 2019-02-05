Try 1 month for 99¢
'Pete the Cat' coming to Centene

Tickets are already available for Pete the Cat, a musical based on the series of books by Kimberly and James Dean. It will be performed at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 30 at the Centene Center in Farmington.

 Provided by MAC

For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth.

But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus.

Pete the Cat, a musical based on the series of books by Kimberly and James Dean, will be performed at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mar. 30 at the Centene Center in Farmington. A Theaterworks USA production, the performance is being presented locally by Mineral Area Council on the Arts and the city of Farmington.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and are available starting at the Civic Center, #2 Black Knight Drive, Farmington. After noon that day, tickets may also be charged by phone at 573-756-0900.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for children to be introduced to musical theater,’” Arts Council Executive Director Danielle Basler said. “Pete the Cat is a popular series of books and kids will love seeing Pete’s antics come to life onstage.”

The show runs approximately 50 minutes and is recommended for PreK-3rd grade children.

Theaterworks USA productions are able to play a wide range of venues nationwide, from large Broadway-sized performing arts centers in major metropolitan areas to elementary school cafeterias in small towns.

It is America's largest and most prolific professional not-for-profit theatre for young and family audiences. Since 1961, they have enlightened, entertained, and instructed over 72 million people in 49 states and Canada, now performing for about four million people annually.

For more information on activities and events at the Civic Center, visit www.farmington-mo.gov or phone 573-756-0900. More information on arts council programs can be found at www.MineralAreaArts.org, or by calling Basler at 573-518-2125. Financial assistance for this project is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

