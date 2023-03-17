Transporting themselves to the distant past is what live-action roleplay (LARP) is all about. Locally, the Park Hills Live Action Role Play (PHLARP) group braves the weather — and occasionally, Daylight Savings Time— every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy time with fellow group mates in Columbia Park.

PHLARP originated in 2012 and is a medieval fantasy-themed live-action roleplay where people can engage in combat with other players, or Phlarpers, using foam-covered “weapons.” Rules are set in place to ensure the game can be played without ever having to physically touch another player with one’s own body or "weapon," and to be played without having to spontaneously calculate math in the moment. The group meets weekly on Sundays at Pavilion 3 in Columbia Park starting at 1 p.m.

Jason Smith, one of the group’s marshals, said since the group’s inception, the number of participants has increased. The group has been active for about 10 years, although COVID halted their activity for about a year and a half, roaring back with a roleplaying vengeance last spring.

Smith encourages newcomers and said it's OK for anyone interested in LARPing to show up because the group has everything new people could need, such as loaner weapons.

“There’s, like, this introductory thing that we do with brand-new people that kind of helps break down misconceptions and some of the negative baggage,” Smith said. “It makes it easier for people who aren’t really interested in it to get interested in it.”

Along with providing loaner weapons, the group also has a program that helps others keep up with the experience points, also known as XP or EXP, which dictates the individual’s power level. As a person’s character levels up, the character can get ability points to use on a class ability.

There are different games PHLARP plays— some include "no resurrection" like Last Man Standing, and some do allow "resurrections" like Two-Man Scramble.

People can play for free, but membership levels offer different benefits for each level. When someone new joins the group, Smith says they receive a free month of gold level.

All money that is raised is put back into the group to help buy LARPing goods.

PHLARP member Bethany Hill started participating when she was 18, and said she was rather shy when she started. Hill’s first day, she drove a friend to the group and decided to give LARPing a try. She wound up winning a game of Minion with others’ help.

“I was like, alright, this is fun, I want to come back,” said Hill. Eventually, she met her husband, Matthew, while participating.

Chey Henson said she became interested after attending a festival with a family friend, and, like Hill, was shy at the start, but after coming to the Park Hills group and participating she fell in love with the activities.

PHLARP is open to people 15 and older. Interested people aged 15-18 must have a parent sign a waiver in order to participate, while those 18 and older only need to present an ID and sign a waiver to participate. The group has a website which details the rules, lore, access to the podcast, and more under phlarp.net.