 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Fun and games at the St. Francois County Fair
0 comments
alert top story

PHOTOS: Fun and games at the St. Francois County Fair

{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Fun and games at the St. Francois County Fair

Tali Bieser and Kael Whitener compete in a watermelon eating contest on Wednesday in the show barn at the St. Francois County Fair. Activities continue through Saturday at the county fairgrounds. Check out the full schedule on the fair's Facebook page.

View more photos online at dailyjournalonline.com

 Nikki Overfelt

Tali Bieser and Kael Whitener competed in a watermelon eating contest on Wednesday in the show barn at the St. Francois County Fair. She was victorious in her age group.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Along with the watermelon contest, participants competed in a nickle scramble and a pedal pull. During the Super Farmer Contest, kids competed in events like hay bale throwing, fence jumping, hula hooping a cow, and carrying a egg. The farmer contest was sponsored by Missouri Farm Bureau and cash prizes were awarded to the top three in each age group.

Activities continue through Saturday at the county fairgrounds. Check out the full schedule on the fair's Facebook page.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scooter Braun says he regrets Taylor Swift feud

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News