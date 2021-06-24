PHOTOS: Fun and games at the St. Francois County Fair

Tali Bieser and Kael Whitener competed in a watermelon eating contest on Wednesday in the show barn at the St. Francois County Fair. She was victorious in her age group.

Along with the watermelon contest, participants competed in a nickle scramble and a pedal pull. During the Super Farmer Contest, kids competed in events like hay bale throwing, fence jumping, hula hooping a cow, and carrying a egg. The farmer contest was sponsored by Missouri Farm Bureau and cash prizes were awarded to the top three in each age group.

Activities continue through Saturday at the county fairgrounds. Check out the full schedule on the fair's Facebook page.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

